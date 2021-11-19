Landfill sited solar capacity would nearly double Biden administration goals to grow community solar while increasing total U.S. solar power capacity by about 58%.From pv magazine USA The Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) released a report, The Future of Landfills Is Bright, that offers a guide to considering the value of solar power installed on landfills. The report indicates that more than 63 GW of solar power plant capacity could be located at less than half of U.S. landfills, generating 83 terawatt hours of electricity each year across all 50 states. The plants also could generate more than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...