Southern Energy Corp. Announces Update Regarding Equity Financing

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, is pleased to provide an update following the announcement made on 28 October 2021 regarding its equity financing.

Further to the previous announcement, the Company has raised, in aggregate, c. US$10 million (before expenses) through the offering of 114,944,000 Common Shares at a price of C$0.05 per Common Share pursuant to the Prospectus Offering led by Eight Capital, 93,899,553 new Common Shares at a price of 2.94 pence per Common Share pursuant to the Placing, and 41,156,461 new common shares at a price of 2.94 pence per Common Share pursuant to a direct subscription with the Company (the "Subscription") (together, the "Offering"). The Company has filed a final short form prospectus in connection with a Prospectus Offering.

Highlights:

Equity financing will raise combined gross proceeds of c. US$10 million: c. US$4.6 million via a Prospectus Offering of 114,944,000 Common Shares (the " Prospectus Offering Shares "); c. US$3.8 million via a Placing of 93,899,553 new Common Shares; and c. US$1.6 million via a direct subscription with the Company for 41,156,461 new Common Shares (the " Subscription Shares ")



(together, the "Offering Shares")

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to drill up to three horizontal Selma Chalk wells in the Gwinville field, anticipated to begin in Q4 2021 and for working capital and general corporate purposes Subject to successful completion, first production from the wells is expected in Q1 2022

Participants in the Offering include both new and existing institutional shareholders, as well as certain directors and senior managers of the Company

Completion of the equity financing will introduce new UK-based investors and is expected to provide additional liquidity to the Company's Common Shares on AIM

Ian Atkinson, President and CEO of Southern, commented:

"We are delighted to provide this update regarding our previously announced equity financing, which will raise over c. US$10 million for the Company.

"The funds raised will immediately be deployed to drive value, with new production anticipated to be added in Q1 2022. Assuming the drilling program is successful, these additional Gwinville wells will add immediate cash flow to the business during a period of strong commodity prices.

"I would like to thank both new and existing shareholders for their support during this process, as we continue to build a robust, highly cash-generative business."

Admission and Total Voting Rights

The Prospectus Offering is expected to close on or about 24 November, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The new common shares to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Common Shares from their admission to trading on AIM ("Admission").

The Company has applied to the London Stock Exchange plc for Admission of the Offering Shares and to the TSXV for approval of the listing of the Prospectus Offering Shares.

Subject to, inter alia, the placing agreement entered into between the Company, Hannam & Partners and Canaccord Genuity Limited having become unconditional and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms, it is expected that admission to trading on AIM of the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares will occur at 8:00 am on or around 24 November 2021.

Subject to, inter alia, the agency agreement entered into between the Company and the Agents having become unconditional and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms, as well as final TSXV approval of the listing of the Prospectus Offering Shares, it is expected that admission to trading on AIM and the TSXV of the Prospectus Offering Shares will occur at 8:00 am on or around 24 November 2021.

The Placing, Subscription and the Prospectus Offering are not interconditional and there can be no guarantee that any particular element or elements of the Offering will be completed.

Following Admission of the Offering Shares, the total number of Common Shares in the Company in issue will be 612,597,068 (the "Enlarged Share Capital"). This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This Announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. There has been and will be no public offer of the Company's securities in Australia, Japan, South Africa, the United States or elsewhere, other than the Prospectus Offering in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec.

The Prospectus Offering is made only by prospectus. The final short form prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by contacting the lead agent at ecm@viiicapital.com. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

Director/PDMR Participation

It is noted that certain Directors and PDMRs of the Company have participated in the Prospectus Offering, on the same terms as all other participants, to subscribe for, in aggregate, 4,840,816 Prospectus Offering Shares. Further details regarding individual participation of the Company's Directors and PDMRs is set out in the PDMR notification forms below.

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

For further information, please contact:

Southern Energy Corp. Ian Atkinson (President and CEO) Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO) +1 587 287 5401 +1 587 287 5402 Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser James Spinney / James Bellman Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker & Joint Bookrunner Samuel Merlin / Ernest Bell Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker & Joint Bookrunner Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Camarco James Crothers, Billy Clegg, Daniel Sherwen +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

PDMR NOTIFICATION FORMS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Atkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and Chief Executive Officer (Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Southern Energy Corp. b) LEI 213800R25GL7J3EBJ698 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares in Southern Energy Corp.. Identification code CA8428131079 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for new common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 400,000 common shares at a price of CAD0.05 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Calvin Yau 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status VP Finance and CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Southern Energy Corp. b) LEI 213800R25GL7J3EBJ698 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares in Southern Energy Corp. Identification code CA8428131079 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for new common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 400,000 common shares at a price of CAD0.05 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Erin Buschert 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status VP Land b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Southern Energy Corp. b) LEI 213800R25GL7J3EBJ698 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares in Southern Energy Corp. Identification code CA8428131079 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for new common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 400,000 common shares at a price of CAD0.05 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Gary McMurren 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status VP Engineering b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Southern Energy Corp. b) LEI 213800R25GL7J3EBJ698 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares in Southern Energy Corp. Identification code CA8428131079 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for new common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 400,000 common shares at a price of CAD0.05 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bruce Beynon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Southern Energy Corp. b) LEI 213800R25GL7J3EBJ698 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares in Southern Energy Corp. Identification code CA8428131079 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for new common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1,200,000 common shares at a price of CAD0.05 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Joseph Nally 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Southern Energy Corp. b) LEI 213800R25GL7J3EBJ698 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares in Southern Energy Corp. Identification code CA8428131079 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for new common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2,040,816 common shares at a price of CAD0.05 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

