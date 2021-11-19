Eltel signs contracts to build transmission lines in Finland worth about EUR 22 million

HELSINKI, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel Finland has signed two agreements with OX2, a wind and solar farms developer, to build a new 400 kV transmission line as well as a 110 kV transmission line for the new Lestijärvi wind farm in central Finland. The contracts have a combined value of about EUR 22 million.

The Lestijärvi wind farm will be the largest wind farm in Finland with 69 turbines and a total capacity of about 455 MW. The wind farm will have an estimated yearly output of about 1,3TWh, which corresponds to about two per cent of the total annual electricity production in Finland. Eltel will contribute to the renewable and sustainable energy solution and bring expertise as the project proceeds.

Eltel's scope of works covers turnkey delivery of two projects. One project comprises 58 km of 400 kV transmission line to connect Lestijärvi wind farm to the national grid. The second project comprises 24 km of 110 kV transmission line within the wind park.

The project will start in Q1 2022 and is scheduled to be completed early 2025.

For further information:

Juha Luusua, Managing Director, Country Unit Finland

Phone: +358 40 311 3005, juha.luusua@eltelnetworks.com

Elin Otter, Director, Communications & Investor Relations, Eltel AB

Phone: +46 72 595 4692, elin.otter@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Nordic field service provider for communication and power networks. We deliver a comprehensive range of solutions - from maintenance and upgrade services to project delivery. This includes design, planning, building, installing and securing the operation of networks for a more sustainable and connected world today and for future generations. In 2020, Eltel had annual sales of about EUR 938 million. The total number of employees currently stands at around 5,100. Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eltel/r/eltel-signs-contracts-to-build-transmission-lines-in-finland-worth-about-eur-22-million,c3456640

The following files are available for download: