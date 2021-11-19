- (PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew is not cheap, but the company has an impressive track record, analysts at Handelsbanken said, maintaining a hold recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target DKK 850
- • Royal Unibrew will attempt to compensate for higher input costs through price increases, product and channel mix, Handelsbanken said
- • The high valuation assumes that Royal Unibrew's recent acquisitions will fuel growth even more: Handelsbanken
