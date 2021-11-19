enfinium Limited: enfinium appoints Mike Maudsley as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- enfinium today announced that Chief Executive Officer Julia Watsford has decided to leave the company at the end of January 2022 to pursue other opportunities. Mike Maudsley has been appointed as the new Chief Executive and will commence full time with the business on 4thJanuary 2022 and will work through a full handover with Ms. Watsford during the month of January.

"We thank Julia for her leadership and personal investment in the business over her tenure with the company and most recently since our acquisition in February 2021. The business today is a testament of her strategic mindset, commercial acumen, drive and focus on continuous improvement at all times. We wish her all the best for the future," said Hamish Lea-Wilson, Partner, First Sentier Investors.

Ms. Watsford played a key role in the transformation and growth of the enfinium business in her six and a half years with the organisation in a range of capacities. Under her leadership, the business successfully transitioned to commercial operations on Parc Adfer, Ferrybridge 2 and Kemsley; developed and project financed Skelton Grange and Kelvin, and has built the business to be the largest pure-play waste-to-energy operator in the U.K. Since First Sentier Investors acquisition of Wheelabrator and Multifuel earlier this year, Ms. Watsford has been instrumental in driving and delivering the business strategy including the integration of the businesses, the rebranding to enfinium and the execution of the business' priorities, including the major platform refinancing.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to develop, deliver and realise on our journey to becoming enfinium, always ensuring that we were making a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow. Together as One Team we have been able to solve the smallest and the largest customer, industry and community problems - while optimising the business and delivering significant growth. I'd like to thank the entire team for their support, agility and commitment to the business strategy and growth over the last six and a half years. I look forward to seeing the next phase of evolution for enfinium under Mike's leadership as I know that he is set up for success with the best people, operating facilities and construction projects in the industry," Watsford said.

enfinium Chairman of the Board, Sir Peter Gershon said "The enfinium Board is very grateful to Julia for her great leadership and significant contribution to building the business to what it is today and are excited to welcome Mike to lead the organisation on its next chapter of growth. We look forward to working together to continue to execute on enfinium's strategy and clear vision, to make a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow."

Mr. Maudsley joins enfinium, most recently from Drax, where he was the Group Operations Director and ExCom member, responsible for leading all Drax's operating assets which includes Drax Power Station, Cruachan Pumped Storage Power Station, Daldowie Fuel Plant, two run-of-river hydro facilities, the CCGT fleet and the US and Canada Biomass pelleting plants. He has 30-year experience in the Power Industry, where quite recently he spent six years in the Middle East with Engie. "I am incredibly excited to take on the enfinium Chief Executive role, meet the teams, visit the great assets and to take forward the development pipeline. I certainly do have great admiration for the business that Julia and the whole team have created."

enfinium

enfinium is the largest pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of seven (two in construction and one under advanced development) strategically located facilities across the U.K. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 247MW (gross) - enough energy to power more than 500,000 U.K. homes. The vision "Make a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow" speaks to the company's ongoing commitment to the development of clean and renewable energy solutions for its customers and local communities. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors are stewards of over €130 billion in assets managed on behalf of a client base that extends across Asia, Australasia, Europe and North America. With more than twenty years' experience in infrastructure investment, it is one of the longest established managers of infrastructure assets on behalf of institutional investors and currently manages approximately €12.0 billion of equity invested across assets in the utility, transport and energy infrastructure sectors in Europe, Australia and North America. FSI operates as a standalone business owned by the Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.