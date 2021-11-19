eureKARE successfully hosts inaugural SynBio Day and EureKAWARDS





Luxembourg and Paris, France - 19 November2021: eureKARE ("the Company"), a pioneering new company focused on financing and building next generation biotechnology companies in the disruptive fields of synthetic biology and the microbiome, concluded its successful inaugural eureKARESynBio Day on November 10th, 2021. The event brought together over 200 stakeholders from industry, academia and investment with an interest in synthetic biology. The day was filled with impactful sessions delivered by esteemed speakers who provided industry insights to highlight the importance of synthetic biology. An expert round table also explored the challenges that need to be addressed ranging from societal views and policy, to funding and regulation.

eureKARE would like to extend its thanks to all the attendees of the inaugural SynBio Day and to our partners, Potter Clarkson, ERS Genomics and Neighborhood VCLS' Innovation Center, for contributing to the success of the event.

The eureKARE SynBio Day also marked the culmination of the inaugural eureKAWARDS pitch contest, which searched for innovative start-up ideas in synthetic biology from Europe, the UK, and Israel. eureKARE is grateful to the team of experts from leading companies and research institutions across Europe who made up the jury that reviewed and selected the finalists for the eureKAWARDS.

The eureKAWARDS received a number of high-quality and innovative submissions from multiple countries and eureKARE would like to congratulate Prof. Roy Bar-Ziv of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel as the winner of the first-ever eureKAWARDS. Roy Bar-Ziv's submission, combining physics with biology and biochip artificial cells technology, stood out to the jury owing to its scientific excellence and highly disruptive approach to diagnostics and therapeutics. As the winner, Roy will be eligible to receive free access to premium services provided by the eureKASYNBIO startup studio team and its network of validated partners for one year. He will also receive guidance and support from eureKARE's team and broad network of validated academic and industrial professionals in synthetic biology.

Rodolphe Besserve, eureKARECEO, commented: "I am delightedby the success of our first everSynBio Day which exceeded ourexpectations.I would like to personally congratulate Roy on winning the eureKAWARDS and thank all those that participated, particularly our speakers, jury, and my colleagues who worked hard to achieve such a smooth and successful event. We arepleased to have played a role in highlighting the importance of the synthetic biology space, a critical area of research in today's age. We hope to continue contributing to the field and I am already looking forward to SynBio Day 2022."

About eureKARE

eureKARE is a unique project development company dedicated to investing and developing next generation biotechnology companies in the cutting-edge fields of the microbiome and synthetic biology. eureKARE has a two-step investment approach to deliver long-term value creation. The Company supports translational research by creating and financing new companies out of high value European science through its biotech start-up studios eureKABIOME (Microbiome) and eureKASYNBIO (Synthetic biology). The Company also intends to invest in more mature biotech companies and will systematically propose to offer some liquidity to early investors, thereby addressing a critical need in the European biotech field. Guided by its influential founder, Alexandre Mouradian, and a pan-European team, eureKARE has a rapidly growing portfolio of companies that have the potential to disrupt the life sciences industry.

