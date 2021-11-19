Zinzino AB (publ): Interim Report Third Quarter 2021

FURTHER INCREASED PROFIT FORECAST AFTER ANOTHER STRONG QUARTER

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third quarter of 2021 was yet another quarter in which good sales growth was combined with high profitability. Total revenues in the Group increased by 11% and amounted to SEK 313.6 (281.8) million. EBITDA result amounted to SEK 40.4 (28.8) million for the quarter and the EBITDA margin amounted to 12.9% (10.2%). During the quarter, Taiwan achieved full market status. In addition, after the end of the quarter a new test concept for Vitamin D levels was launched with the introduction of the new products Vitamin D Test and ZinoShine+.

The good profitability so far during the year means that the board writes up the expected EBITDA margin for the full year with an additional percentage point to between 9% and 12%. At the same time, the expected revenue for the full year 2021 is marginally reduced and set to exceed SEK 1,300 (1,139) million. This is after a slightly weaker growth trend during the second half of 2021, compared with a strong second half of 2020.

JULY-SEPTEMBER

Total revenues increased by 11% to SEK 313.6 (281.8) million

(281.8) million Gross profit amounted to SEK 107.5 (81.2) million and the gross profit margin was 34.3% (28.8%)

(81.2) million and the gross profit margin was 34.3% (28.8%) EBITDA amounted to SEK 40.4 (28.8) million and the EBITDA margin to 12.9% (10.2%)

(28.8) million and the EBITDA margin to 12.9% (10.2%) Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 23.5 (12.0) million

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER

Total revenues increased by 21% to SEK 969.4 (798.2) million

(798.2) million Gross profit was SEK 313.8 (238.3*) million and the gross profit margin was 32.4% (29.9%*)

(238.3*) million and the gross profit margin was 32.4% (29.9%*) Adjusted gross profit was SEK 313.8 (216.1*) million and the adjusted gross profit margin was 32.4% (27.1%*)

(216.1*) million and the adjusted gross profit margin was 32.4% (27.1%*) EBITDA was SEK 111.1 (71.1*) million and the EBITDA margin was 11.5% (8.9%*)

(71.1*) million and the EBITDA margin was 11.5% (8.9%*) Adjusted EBITDA was SEK 111.1 (48.9*) million and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.5% (6.1%*)

(48.9*) million and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.5% (6.1%*) Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 94.0 (64.5) million

(64.5) million Cash and cash equivalents at the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 182.9 (113.1) million

* For comparative figures for the first half of 2020 gross profit and EBITDA are affected with SEK 22.2 million due to a change in accounting as a result of changes in distributor remuneration terms.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00,

email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08.00 the 19thNovember 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--interim-report-third-quarter-2021,c3456375

The following files are available for download: