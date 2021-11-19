Omni Egis Plc - Results of GMs

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF THE RELEVANT SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

19 November 2021

Omni Egis Plc

(the "Company")

Results of General Meetings & Delisting

The Company (AQSE:OMNI, FSPS and FSBN) announces that, at the Company's Ordinary Shareholder General Meeting, Bondholder Meeting and Preference Shareholder General Meeting (together the "Meetings") held yesterday, all resolutions were duly passed.

Following the Meetings, the expected timetable in respect of the Company's delisting from Aquis is as follows:

Event Date 1. Last day of dealings in the Ordinary Shares, the 7% Secured Bond and the Green Finance Preference Shares (together the "Securities") on AQSE Growth Exchange 23 November 2021 2. Cancellation of the listing of the Securities from the AQSE Growth Exchange takes effect 7am on 24 November 2021

About First Sentinel

Omni Egis Plc provides debt financing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses primarily through its supply chain finance and invoice purchasing activities. The Company also invests in a range of secured and unsecured debt instruments in private and public companies.

