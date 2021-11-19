- (PLX AI) - Analysts consensus is too optimistic on Royal Unibrew's margins for next year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a neutral recommendation on the stock.
- • Cost pressure is intensifying, but management appears confident it can be mitigated through pricing, while top-line momentum continues, BofA said
- • The long-term investment case is attractive, but is already factored into the valuation, BofA said, keeping a price target of DKK 860 unchanged
- • Royal Unibrew shares are down 1.6% in early trading
