Freitag, 19.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
19.11.2021 | 10:58
49 Leser
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 19

19 November 2021

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Miton Global Opportunities plc announces that Richard Davidson, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive Director and Chairman of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company PLC which was listed on the London Stock Exchange on 19 November 2021.

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8732

