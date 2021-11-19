Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, November 19
19 November 2021
Miton Global Opportunities plc
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Miton Global Opportunities plc announces that Richard Davidson, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive Director and Chairman of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company PLC which was listed on the London Stock Exchange on 19 November 2021.
- ENDS-
For further information please contact:
Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 709 8732
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de