Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Director Declaration

19 November 2021

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Miton Global Opportunities plc announces that Richard Davidson, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive Director and Chairman of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company PLC which was listed on the London Stock Exchange on 19 November 2021.

