Beijing Siyi Yourong Technology Co.,Ltd.: First Intangible Cultural Heritage Exchange on Jiangyong Feminine Script Held in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first intangible cultural heritage exchange, organized by Beijing Siyi Yourong Technology Co.,Ltd., was held in Beijing on October 25, with the theme of "Experiencing the charm of Feminine Script and promoting traditional culture". The content of the exchange was provided by South-Central University For Nationalities. The inheritor of Jiangyong Feminine Script, a national intangible cultural heritage, explained the customs and culture of Feminine Script to the distinguished guests from all over the country who came to attend the intangible cultural heritage exchange to experience Feminine Script and the unique charm of Hunan culture.

The cultural exchange aimed to attract more people to pay attention to Jiangyong Feminine Script and make joint efforts to carry forward the unique intangible cultural heritage.

As the world's exclusive feminine script, the unique "living culture" of Jiangyong Feminine Script which originated in Jiangyong County, Hunan Province, is a treasure of Chinese culture. Its charm lies in the strong feminine characteristics of each stroke - delicate points, diverse curves, circles resembling a date pit, without horizontal or vertical strokes. The slant style of the script seems like a female giving vent to her feelings. Each elegant stroke displays fully the feminine beauty and charm. Jiangyong Feminine Scrip was officially listed in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage on May 20, 2006.

This article was written by Prof. Qingfu Li from South-Central University For Nationalities.