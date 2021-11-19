Several black swans have been circling over this year's solar PV industry: rising raw material and product prices; supply chain issues and international logistics holdups; and power shortages in China, to name but the most disruptive. How is it possible for solar companies to survive under these conditions? According to Dong Shuguang, a PV veteran and President of Talesun Solar, they must focus on solar technologies like PERC, TOPCon and HJT, and product innovations that provide customer value.pv magazine: How have PV installations been affected this year, given the many challenges the industry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...