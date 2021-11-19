Nasdaq Stockholm AB: RNB Retail and Brands AB changes name to Coala-life Group AB (595/21)

As from November 22, 2021, RNB Retail and Brands AB shares will be listed under its new name, Coala-life Group AB. New company name: Coala-life Group AB ----------------------------------------- New short name: COALA ----------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0017083983 ----------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.