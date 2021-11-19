Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere Studiendaten! Kursexplosion?
WKN: A3DAXX ISIN: SE0017083983 
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: RNB Retail and Brands AB changes name to Coala-life Group AB (595/21)

As from November 22, 2021, RNB Retail and Brands AB shares will be listed under
its new name, Coala-life Group AB. 



New company name:   Coala-life Group AB
-----------------------------------------
New short name:    COALA       
-----------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code: SE0017083983    
-----------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463
83 00.
