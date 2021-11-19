Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: OPTION RIGHTS OF SAVOSOLAR 2021 SERIE 10 OPTION RIGHT WILL BE LISTED ON 22.11.2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE 19.11.2021 OPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 187740) OPTION RIGHTS OF SAVOSOLAR 2021 SERIE 10 OPTION RIGHT WILL BE LISTED ON 22.11.2021 The option rights of Savosolar 2021 serie 10 option right will be listed as of 22.11.2021. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027905