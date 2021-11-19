United Nations Alliance of Civilizations: Switzerland's "International Trustbuilding" Project Receives UNAOC-BMW Group Intercultural Innovation Award

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Trustbuilding" project of the organization Initiatives of Change International in Switzerland was selected as one of ten global grassroots initiatives to receive the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award from the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the German Pavilion of the Dubai EXPO 2020, within the margins of the thematic week on Tolerance and Inclusivity. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,100 applications received from 120 countries.



The Trustbuilding Programme prioritizes the needs of communities in conflict, which are working on transforming their societies. They explore individual change and create safe spaces for community leaders and young people to have honest and open dialogues about uncomfortable issues that pose challenges to initiating positive change in one's life, families and communities. The Trustbuilding Programme builds bridges between different communities by fostering social cohesion and peace through tools such as intercultural dialogue, outreach activities and sport.

"It means a great deal for our team to receive this award! It will enable us to reach more and more individuals and communities as we work to expand our trustbuilding activities around the world," said Talia Smith, Program Manager at International Trustbuilding.

The Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources at BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, Switzerland-based organization will receive capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC, the BMW Group and Accenture to help strengthen the "International Trustbuilding" project and ensure its sustainable growth. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

Learn more about the project:

https://interculturalinnovation.org/international-trustbuilding/