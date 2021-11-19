Anzeige
Freitag, 19.11.2021
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere Studiendaten! Kursexplosion?
PR Newswire
19.11.2021 | 12:16
Upgraded Jacquemaire Baby Probiotic Promotes The Healthy Growth of Babies

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, the French century-old baby nutrition brand Jacquemaire announced that they would upgrade the "star product" Baby Probiotic and officially launched the product on the market. The Baby Probiotic has been comprehensively upgraded from raw materials, formulas to packages. People speak highly of the product. The product is recommended by lots of KOL.

The biggest change in this upgrade is its formula. Jacquemaire upgraded the original two bacteria to the imported five bacteria, including the Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001, the Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, the Bifidobacterium animalis Bb-12, the Bifidobacterium breve M-16V, and the Lactobacillus fermentum CECT5716, which can balance the intestinal microflora, improve the constipation and the diarrhea, reduce the gastrointestinal infections of babies, as well as improve the self-protection of bodies. Meanwhile, Jacquemaire specially added the Sparassis crispa and the dual prebiotics to enhance the immunity, reduce the allergic symptoms, and promote the growth and reproduction of probiotics in the intestinal tract. Each innovative breakthrough and each upgrade is just for better care for babies.

Jacquemaire Product Presentation

Jacquemaire was co-founded in France in 1881. It focuses on the research in the field of nutritious food for infants and children, and makes contributions to the development of nutritious food for infants and children.In 2020, the Jacquemaire brand officially entered the Chinese market and launched "Jacquemaire" with a brand new imageand set a new sail with the brand concept of "Based on European century-old special research, every bite is with relaxation and ease". Meanwhile Jacquemaire joined hands with the famous Chinese actor Dong Xuan, who was invited as the brand spokesperson, and payed attention to the nutrition of every bite of Chinese babies. In the future, Jacquemaire will continue the brand's century-old research gene to ensure the coexistence of safe nutrition and deliciousness, and to protect the healthy growth of babies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686702/image_5019359_8503779.jpg

