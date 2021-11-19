- (PLX AI) - MPC Container Ships has upside from potential additional vessel sales, share buybacks and dividends from next year, analysts at DNB said, lifting their price target on the stock.
- • MPCC is rated buy at DNB, with a price target lifted to NOK 26.10 from NOK 24.40
- • The company could have a dividend yield of 27% next year, DNB said
- • Meanwhile, board member Axel Schroeder bought 500,000 shares in the company yesterday at an average price of NOK 19.36 per share
- • MPCC is trading up nearly 11% at NOK 21.35 shortly after noon on Friday
DNB BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de