The "United Kingdom Food and Beverages Market Outlook, 2021 Grains, Bakery Confectionary, Dairy, Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, Animal Food, Tobacco, Non- Alcoholic and Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share and Companies to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK food and beverages market is poised to register strong growth in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 driven by consumer spending patterns and availability of new products. The market is highly attractive to food business and offers significant potential for future growth.

In particular, significant potential for health ingredients, packed foods, ready-to-consume foods, and diverse categories of beverages offer strong growth opportunities.

Emerging trends in the industry such as product innovation, partnerships with distribution channels, digital ubiquity, mass market brand building, merger and acquisition (M&A) and organic growth strategies are widely observed in the United Kingdom food and beverages industry. The report identifies the key market trends in the country's food and drinks sector over the forecast period.

The food and beverages industry gains from the business friendly environment in the country. With a strong export and import sector, large customer base and increasing affordability, United Kingdom food and beverages industry is expected to show strong annual growth rate over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, online food ordering business potential, robust food processing industry growth and other factors support the country's market growth. The report presents the key drivers and challenges faced by leading food companies in United Kingdom.

The report presents forecasts the market size of different food and beverage segments and the growth rate over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Different beverage segments forecasted in the report include- Non- Alcoholic (Tea, Coffee, Soft drinks, juices, carbonated drinks, water) and Alcoholic Beverages (Beer, Wine, Spirits).

On the food market outlook front, we forecast Grains, Bakery Confectionary, Frozen, Canned and Dried Food, Dairy Food, Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, General Food, Animal and Pet Food, Tobacco Products and others.

On the vendor landscape front, leading United Kingdom food and beverage producers and distributors are analyzed, including details of their major strategies, key focus areas, market shares, SWOT profiles, and financial analysis are included in the report.

The prospects of investing in the United Kingdom food and beverage market are provided and compared with other countries in the region. These countries are compared on the food and beverage industry score and country score.

Demographic change over the years 2010 to 2030 is analyzed in the report. Further, the emerging demographic profile and its impact on food and beverage sales is also discussed in the report. In addition, the consumer spending power is also assess through the GDP per Capita, household consumption expenditure and other metrics, to assess the market growth outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 United Kingdom Food and Beverages markets in 2021

1.2 United Kingdom Food and Beverages Market size and outlook, USD Billion, 2018- 2028

2 Impact of COVID-19 and Possible Recovery Scenarios

2.1 Pre-COVID United Kingdom Food and Beverages Sector Forecasts

2.2 Post-COVID United Kingdom Food and Beverages Sector Forecasts

3 Market Drivers and Challenges

3.1 United Kingdom Food and Beverages Industry- Market Drivers

3.2 United Kingdom Food and Beverages Industry- Market Challenges

4 Market Trends

4.1 Latest Trends in United Kingdom Food and Beverages sector in 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Bargaining power of buyers

5.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.3 Threat of new entrants

5.4 Threat of substitutes

5.5 Threat of rivalry

6 United Kingdom Beverages Market Size Outlook by Type, 2018- 2028

6.1 United Kingdom Alcoholic Beverages Market Size Outlook, 2018- 2028

6.2 United Kingdom Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook, 2018- 2028

7 United Kingdom Food Market Size Outlook by Type, 2018- 2028

7.1 United Kingdom Grains Market Outlook, 2018- 2028

7.2 United Kingdom Bakery Confectionary Foods Market Outlook, 2018- 2028

7.3 United Kingdom Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market Outlook, 2018- 2028

7.4 United Kingdom Dairy and Dairy Products Market Outlook, 2018- 2028

7.5 United Kingdom Meat, Poultry and Seafood Market Outlook, 2018- 2028

7.6 United Kingdom Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, other Food Market Outlook, 2018- 2028

7.7 United Kingdom Animal and Pet Food Market Outlook, 2018- 2028

7.8 United Kingdom Tobacco Products Market Outlook, 2018- 2028

8 Regional Perspective

8.1 Food and Beverages Score

8.2 Country Score

9 United Kingdom Food and Beverages Company Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Positioning

9.3 Leading Companies

