Estonian start-up Roofit.solar recently raised €6.4 million from a group of investors led by Germany's Baywa r.e. The company will use the funds to commercialize its three BIPV modules with power outputs of 110 to 165 W. All products rely on a a 0.5 mm metal back sheet with highly durable pural coating.Estonian start-up Roofit.solar secured in October €6.4 million from a group of investors led by BayWa r.e. Energy Ventures, an independent unit of German renewable energy company BayWa r.e., through a Series A investment round. The investment round was supported by EdgeCap Partners, which focuses ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...