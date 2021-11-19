Petra Diamonds Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

19 November 2021 LSE:PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Petra Diamonds Limited is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/shareholders/meetings/.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below.

Resolutions Votes for (incl. discretionary) % of Votes Cast Votes Against % of Votes Cast Total Votes Cast Total Votes Withheld Ordinary resolutions 1. To receive the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2021, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon ("2021 Annual Report"). 5,195,259,186 99.99 461,620 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053 2. To approve the Directors' Annual Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2021, as contained in the 2021 Annual Report. 4,941,886,501 95.11 253,834,305 4.89 5,195,720,806 307,053 3. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company. 5,195,318,211 99.99 465,595 0.01 5,195,783,806 307,053 4. To uthorize the Directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors. 5,195,235,539 99.99 485,267 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053 5. To re-elect Mr Peter John Hill, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 5,007,376,065 96.38 188,344,741 3.62 5,195,720,806 307,053 6. To re-elect Mr Richard Neil Duffy, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 5,007,376,065 96.38 188,344,741 3.62 5,195,720,806 307,053 7. To re-elect Mr Jacques Breytenbach, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 5,195,220,539 99.99 500,267 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053

8. To re-elect Ms Varda Shine, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 5,195,218,914 99.99 501,892 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053 9. To re-elect Ms Octavia Matshidiso Matloa, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 5,195,218,914 99.99 501,892 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053 10. To re-elect Mr Bernard Robert Pryor, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 5,195,220,539 99.99 500,267 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053 11 To elect Mr Matthew Glowasky, who was appointed by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws on 10 March 2021, as a Director of the Company. 5,195,233,914 99.99 486,892 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053 12. To elect Ms Deborah Gudgeon, who was appointed by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws on 1 July 2021, as a Director of the Company. 5,195,235,539 99.99 485,267 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053 13. To elect Ms Alexandra Watson, who was appointed by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws on 1 July 2021, as a Director of the Company. 5,195,233,914 99.99 486,892 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053 14. To elect Mr Johannes Bhatt Watson, who was appointed by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws on 1 July 2021, as a Director of the Company. 5,195,235,539 99.99 485,267 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053 15. To approve that every 50 ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in the capital of the Company (both issued and authorised but unissued) be consolidated into one ordinary share of 0.05 pence each in the capital of the Company. 5,195,224,157 99.99 496,649 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053 16. To approve an increase in the authorised capital of the Company from £100,000 to £10,000,000 comprised of 20,000,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each. 5,195,217,211 99.99 503,595 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053

17. Subject to the passing of resolution 16, to authorise the Directors of the Company to issue and allot Relevant Securities within the meaning of Bye-Law 2.4 of the Company's Bye-Laws up to an aggregate nominal amount of £32,366.96 up until the next AGM of the Company. 5,195,222,889 99.99 497,917 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053 18 To approve the rules of Petra Diamonds Limited's 2021 Performance Share Plan and the Directors be authorised to adopt and operate the Plan. 5,195,204,514 99.99 516,292 0.01 5,195,720,806 307,053 Special resolution 19. Subject to the passing of resolutions 16 and 17, to disapply the pre-emption provisions of Bye-Law 2.5(a) pursuant to Bye-Law 2.6(a)(i) of the Company's Bye-Laws. 4,867,271,853 93.68 328,448,953 6.32 5,195,720,806 307,053

Notes:

1. Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.

2. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

3. Total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 5pm on 18 November 2021 was 9,710,089,272.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2R the full text of resolution 19 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

