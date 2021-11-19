Anzeige
Freitag, 19.11.2021
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere Studiendaten! Kursexplosion?
19.11.2021 | 13:05
First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 24 November 2021. As of the same date,
DK0061277977 (MONSO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



ISIN:       DK0061680006                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:       Monsenso, T-ret                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:       1:1                             
          Shareholders in Monsenso A/S will be allocated 1 subscription
          right per share held on the record date. 1 subscription   
          right is needed to subscribe for 1 new share at the     
          subscription price                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in      24 November - 7 December 2021                
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days included):                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:   241335                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:    MONSO T                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment /  First North Denmark / 100                  
 no                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no   MiFID II tick size table                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code      DSME                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Monsenso A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 8,076,923 new shares of DKK 0.10
and up to 13,461,135 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 1.30 per
share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 26 November - 9 December 2021, both
days inclusive. 



For further information, please call Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John
Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027910
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
