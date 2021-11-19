First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 24 November 2021. As of the same date, DK0061277977 (MONSO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061680006 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Monsenso, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:1 Shareholders in Monsenso A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right per share held on the record date. 1 subscription right is needed to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 24 November - 7 December 2021 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 241335 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MONSO T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / First North Denmark / 100 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monsenso A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 8,076,923 new shares of DKK 0.10 and up to 13,461,135 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 1.30 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 26 November - 9 December 2021, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027910