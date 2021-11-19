Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland and Europe, comments on Germany's plans to introduce a measure to legalize adult-use cannabis in the upcoming legislative session.

"Momentum to legalize cannabis in Germany has been building for some time, and we are thrilled to see a country with significant political influence in Europe and beyond ready to take this transformational step forward," stated Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. "We already have large clients in this market and are well positioned to rapidly capitalize on this potentially massive opportunity. We plan to open a subsidiary in Germany in the first quarter of 2022 or sooner."

Germany's legalization of adult-use cannabis would make it the third country globally to end prohibition, joining Canada and Uruguay. The combination of Germany's size, its population is more than twice that of Canada and it maintains the fourth largest economy in the world, and its global political clout, is expected to create a positive ripple effect for legalization efforts around the world.

Follow CBDD on Instagram: @CBDofDenver_Inc @Rockflowr @RockflowrRetail

CBD of Denver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts:

Marcel Gamma

marcel@cbdofdenver.com

Todd McKnight

RedChip Companies

1-800-733-2447

todd@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104342