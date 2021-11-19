DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the nine month and third quarter ended 30 September 2021

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the nine month and third quarter ended 30 September 2021 19-Nov-2021 / 13:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 November 2021

Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan'

Consolidated financial results

for the nine month and third quarter ended 30 September 2021

Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' and its subsidiaries (together "the Bank") (LSE: HSBK) releases consolidated financial information for the nine months and third quarter ended 30 September 2021.

Consolidated income statements

KZT mln

9M 2021 9M 2020 Y-o-Y,% 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Y-o-Y,% Interest income 637,375 540,387 17.9% 229,738 180,539 27.3% Interest expense (255,666) (239,368) 6.8% (90,946) (87,943) 3.4% Net interest income before credit loss expense 381,709 301,019 26.8% 138,792 92,596 49.9% Fee and commission income 108,684 94,579 14.9% 38,198 34,333 11.3% Fee and commission expense (51,774) (48,235) 7.3% (18,468) (16,445) 12.3% Net fee and commission income 56,910 46,344 22.8% 19,730 17,888 10.3% Net insurance income(1) 34,221 14,260 2.4x 13,778 6,761 103.8% FX operations(2) 22,995 20,966 9.7% 6,882 9,804 (29.8%) Gain/(loss) from derivative operations and securities (3) 10,807 8,199 31.8% 1,788 2,210 (19.1%) Other (expense)/income, share in profit of associate and income 13,291 29,981 (55.7%) 71 8,963 (99.2%) in non-banking activities Credit loss expense (4) (5,473) (35,902) (84.8%) (8,727) (1,996) 4.4x (Other credit loss expense)/recoveries of other credit loss (3,633) (3,105) 17.0% 745 11 67.7x expense Operating expenses (132,132) (112,592) 17.4% (48,502) (37,955) 27.8% (5) (6) (7) (8) Income tax expense (45,600) (24,523) 85.9% (16,900) (9,629) 75.5% Non-controlling interest - 1 - - 1 - Net profit attributable to common shareholders 333,095 244,646 36.2% 107,657 88,652 21.4% Net interest margin, p.a. 5.3% 4.8% 5.5% 4.2% Return on average equity, p.a. 29.0% 23.8% 27.5% 25.9% Return on average assets, p.a. 4.1% 3.4% 3.9% 3.6% Cost-to-income ratio 24.1% 26.0% 25.4% 26.3% Cost of risk on loans to customers, p.a. 0.2% 0.9% 0.9% 0.2% 1. insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurancepremiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments,insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents); 2. Net gain on foreign exchange operations; 3. Net gain from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and net realised gainfrom financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI); 4. Total credit loss expense, including credit loss expense on loans to customers, amounts due from creditinstitutions, financial assets at FVTOCI, cash and cash equivalents and other assets; 5. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 0.3 bn; 6. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 4.2 bn; 7. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT -0.2 bn; 8. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 0.6 bn;

Net profit attributable to common shareholders increased by 21.4% to KZT 107.7bn for 3Q 2021 compared to KZT 88.7bn for 3Q 2020 as a result of the overall business growth across all segments.

Interest income for 3Q 2021 increased by 27.3% to KZT 229.7bn compared to KZT 180.5bn for 3Q 2020 mainly due to increase in average balances of loans to customers. Interest expense for 3Q 2021 increased by 3.4% to KZT 90.9bn compared to KZT 87.9bn for 3Q 2020 mainly due to the increase of average balance and share of KZT deposits in the amounts due to customers, which was partially offset by the decrease in interest expense on debt securities as a result of a redemption of Bank's high-yielding Eurobonds. Net interest margin increased to 5.3% p.a. for 9M 2021 and to 5.5% p.a. for 3Q 2021 compared to 4.8% p.a. for 9M 2020 and to 4.2% p.a. for 3Q 2020 mainly due to the improved structure of placement of interest-bearing liabilities into interest-earning assets and due to savings on coupon payments as a result of an early redemption of Bank's high-yielding Eurobonds.

Cost of risk on loans to customers in 3Q 2021 was at more normalized level of 0.9%.

Fee and commission income increased by 11.3% in comparison to 3Q 2020 mainly due to growing volumes of transactional banking, mainly in plastic card operations.

Fee and commission expense increased by 12.3% compared to 3Q 2020 mainly due to the increase in payment cards expenses as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking and non-cash transactions, partially offset by the decrease in deposit insurance fees payable to the Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund due to lower rates for the Bank on the back of increase of capital adequacy ratios.

Other non-interest income (9) decreased by 58.3% to KZT 8.7bn for 3Q 2021 vs. KZT 21bn for 3Q 2020. In 1Q 2021, the Bank made full prepayment of its outstanding Eurobond issue which resulted in accelerated amortization of discount in the amount of KZT 5 bn being recognized in interest expenses. Additionally, the Bank recognized KZT 14 bn of amortization expenses in 3Q 2021. Moreover, due to the nature of the transaction, the Management of the Bank believes that the accelerated amortization of discount on Bank's Eurobonds relates to non-interest expenses, as in such way it provides more valuable information to the readers of the financial statements and enables them to identify a more consistent basis for comparing the Bank's performance between financial periods. Therefore, in 3Q 2021, the Bank recognized additional KZT 14 bn of amortization expenses in non-interest expenses, and reclassified previously recognized KZT 5 bn of amortization expenses from interest expenses to non-interest expenses. In total, these translates into KZT 19 bn of amortization expenses being recognized in non-interest expenses for 9M 2021..

Net insurance income (10) for 3Q 2021 significantly increased vs. 3Q 2020 as a result of growth of unsecured lending program with a borrower's life insurance bundle.

Operating expenses (including loss from impairment of non-financial assets) for 3Q 2021 increased by 27.8% vs. 3Q 2020 mainly due to the indexation of salaries and other employee benefits starting from 1 March, 2021, increase in IT investments and increase in loyalty program bonuses payable to the customers.

The Bank's cost-to-income ratio decreased to 25.4% compared to 26.3% for 3Q 2020 due to higher operating income in 3Q 2021. 9. Other non-interest income (net gain on foreign exchange operations, net gain from financial assets andliabilities at fair value through profit or loss, net realised gain from financial assets at fair value throughother comprehensive income, share in profit of associate, income in non-banking activities and other (expense)/income); 10. Insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurancepremiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments,insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents);

Statement of financial position review

KZT mln

30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 Change Q-o-Q, % 31-Dec-20 Change, abs Change YTD, % Total assets 11,284,457 11,002,405 2.6% 10,387,832 896,625 8.6% Cash and reserves 1,225,099 1,164,815 5.2% 1,927,605 (702,506) (36.4%) Amounts due from credit 663,484 832,403 (20.3%) 709,310 (45,826) (6.5%) institutions T-bills & NBRK notes 2,268,061 2,287,195 (0.8%) 1,865,684 402,377 21.6% Other securities & derivatives 1,088,130 1,074,174 1.3% 862,339 225,791 26.2% Gross loan portfolio 5,849,967 5,445,151 7.4% 4,824,316 1,025,651 21.3% Stock of provisions (375,852) (369,973) 1.6% (378,041) 2,189 (0.6%) Net loan portfolio 5,474,115 5,075,178 7.9% 4,446,275 1,027,840 23.1% Assets held for sale 44,107 41,683 5.8% 42,244 1,863 4.4% Other assets 521,461 526,957 (1.0%) 534,375 (12,914) (2.4%)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2021 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)