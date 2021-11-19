Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere Studiendaten! Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
Stuttgart
19.11.21
08:08 Uhr
15,100 Euro
-0,500
-3,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
1-Jahres-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
19.11.2021 | 14:01
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the nine month and third quarter ended 30 September 2021

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the nine month and third quarter ended 30 September 2021

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the nine month and third quarter ended 30 September 2021 19-Nov-2021 / 13:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 November 2021

Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan'

Consolidated financial results

for the nine month and third quarter ended 30 September 2021

Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' and its subsidiaries (together "the Bank") (LSE: HSBK) releases consolidated financial information for the nine months and third quarter ended 30 September 2021.

Consolidated income statements

KZT mln 

9M 2021  9M 2020  Y-o-Y,% 3Q 2021  3Q 2020  Y-o-Y,% 
Interest income                         637,375  540,387  17.9%  229,738  180,539  27.3% 
Interest expense                         (255,666) (239,368) 6.8%  (90,946) (87,943) 3.4% 
Net interest income before credit loss expense         381,709  301,019  26.8%  138,792  92,596  49.9% 
Fee and commission income                    108,684  94,579  14.9%  38,198  34,333  11.3% 
Fee and commission expense                    (51,774) (48,235) 7.3%  (18,468) (16,445) 12.3% 
Net fee and commission income                  56,910  46,344  22.8%  19,730  17,888  10.3% 
Net insurance income(1)                     34,221  14,260  2.4x  13,778  6,761   103.8% 
FX operations(2)                         22,995  20,966  9.7%  6,882   9,804   (29.8%) 
Gain/(loss) from derivative operations and securities (3)    10,807  8,199   31.8%  1,788   2,210   (19.1%) 
Other (expense)/income, share in profit of associate and income 13,291  29,981  (55.7%) 71    8,963   (99.2%) 
in non-banking activities 
Credit loss expense (4)                     (5,473)  (35,902) (84.8%) (8,727)  (1,996)  4.4x 
(Other credit loss expense)/recoveries of other credit loss   (3,633)  (3,105)  17.0%  745    11    67.7x 
expense 
Operating expenses                        (132,132) (112,592) 17.4%  (48,502) (37,955) 27.8% 
                                 (5)    (6)        (7)    (8) 
Income tax expense                        (45,600) (24,523) 85.9%  (16,900) (9,629)  75.5% 
Non-controlling interest                     -     1     -    -     1     - 
 
Net profit attributable to common shareholders          333,095  244,646  36.2%  107,657  88,652  21.4% 
 
Net interest margin, p.a.                    5.3%   4.8%       5.5%   4.2% 
Return on average equity, p.a.                  29.0%   23.8%       27.5%   25.9% 
Return on average assets, p.a.                  4.1%   3.4%       3.9%   3.6% 
Cost-to-income ratio                       24.1%   26.0%       25.4%   26.3% 
 
Cost of risk on loans to customers, p.a. 
                                 0.2%   0.9%       0.9%   0.2% 1. insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurancepremiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments,insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents); 2. Net gain on foreign exchange operations; 3. Net gain from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and net realised gainfrom financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI); 4. Total credit loss expense, including credit loss expense on loans to customers, amounts due from creditinstitutions, financial assets at FVTOCI, cash and cash equivalents and other assets; 5. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 0.3 bn; 6. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 4.2 bn; 7. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT -0.2 bn; 8. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 0.6 bn;

Net profit attributable to common shareholders increased by 21.4% to KZT 107.7bn for 3Q 2021 compared to KZT 88.7bn for 3Q 2020 as a result of the overall business growth across all segments.

Interest income for 3Q 2021 increased by 27.3% to KZT 229.7bn compared to KZT 180.5bn for 3Q 2020 mainly due to increase in average balances of loans to customers. Interest expense for 3Q 2021 increased by 3.4% to KZT 90.9bn compared to KZT 87.9bn for 3Q 2020 mainly due to the increase of average balance and share of KZT deposits in the amounts due to customers, which was partially offset by the decrease in interest expense on debt securities as a result of a redemption of Bank's high-yielding Eurobonds. Net interest margin increased to 5.3% p.a. for 9M 2021 and to 5.5% p.a. for 3Q 2021 compared to 4.8% p.a. for 9M 2020 and to 4.2% p.a. for 3Q 2020 mainly due to the improved structure of placement of interest-bearing liabilities into interest-earning assets and due to savings on coupon payments as a result of an early redemption of Bank's high-yielding Eurobonds.

Cost of risk on loans to customers in 3Q 2021 was at more normalized level of 0.9%.

Fee and commission income increased by 11.3% in comparison to 3Q 2020 mainly due to growing volumes of transactional banking, mainly in plastic card operations.

Fee and commission expense increased by 12.3% compared to 3Q 2020 mainly due to the increase in payment cards expenses as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking and non-cash transactions, partially offset by the decrease in deposit insurance fees payable to the Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund due to lower rates for the Bank on the back of increase of capital adequacy ratios.

Other non-interest income (9) decreased by 58.3% to KZT 8.7bn for 3Q 2021 vs. KZT 21bn for 3Q 2020. In 1Q 2021, the Bank made full prepayment of its outstanding Eurobond issue which resulted in accelerated amortization of discount in the amount of KZT 5 bn being recognized in interest expenses. Additionally, the Bank recognized KZT 14 bn of amortization expenses in 3Q 2021. Moreover, due to the nature of the transaction, the Management of the Bank believes that the accelerated amortization of discount on Bank's Eurobonds relates to non-interest expenses, as in such way it provides more valuable information to the readers of the financial statements and enables them to identify a more consistent basis for comparing the Bank's performance between financial periods. Therefore, in 3Q 2021, the Bank recognized additional KZT 14 bn of amortization expenses in non-interest expenses, and reclassified previously recognized KZT 5 bn of amortization expenses from interest expenses to non-interest expenses. In total, these translates into KZT 19 bn of amortization expenses being recognized in non-interest expenses for 9M 2021..

Net insurance income (10) for 3Q 2021 significantly increased vs. 3Q 2020 as a result of growth of unsecured lending program with a borrower's life insurance bundle.

Operating expenses (including loss from impairment of non-financial assets) for 3Q 2021 increased by 27.8% vs. 3Q 2020 mainly due to the indexation of salaries and other employee benefits starting from 1 March, 2021, increase in IT investments and increase in loyalty program bonuses payable to the customers.

The Bank's cost-to-income ratio decreased to 25.4% compared to 26.3% for 3Q 2020 due to higher operating income in 3Q 2021. 9. Other non-interest income (net gain on foreign exchange operations, net gain from financial assets andliabilities at fair value through profit or loss, net realised gain from financial assets at fair value throughother comprehensive income, share in profit of associate, income in non-banking activities and other (expense)/income); 10. Insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurancepremiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments,insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents);

Statement of financial position review

KZT mln 

30-Sep-21  30-Jun-21  Change Q-o-Q, %  31-Dec-20  Change, abs  Change YTD, 
                                                      % 
Total assets            11,284,457  11,002,405  2.6%       10,387,832  896,625     8.6% 
Cash and reserves          1,225,099  1,164,815   5.2%       1,927,605  (702,506)    (36.4%) 
Amounts due from credit       663,484   832,403   (20.3%)      709,310   (45,826)    (6.5%) 
institutions 
T-bills & NBRK notes        2,268,061  2,287,195  (0.8%)      1,865,684  402,377     21.6% 
Other securities & derivatives   1,088,130  1,074,174   1.3%       862,339   225,791     26.2% 
Gross loan portfolio        5,849,967  5,445,151   7.4%       4,824,316  1,025,651    21.3% 
Stock of provisions         (375,852)  (369,973)   1.6%       (378,041)  2,189      (0.6%) 
Net loan portfolio         5,474,115  5,075,178   7.9%       4,446,275  1,027,840    23.1% 
Assets held for sale        44,107    41,683    5.8%       42,244    1,863      4.4% 
Other assets            521,461   526,957   (1.0%)      534,375   (12,914)    (2.4%)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2021 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

HALYK SAVINGS BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.