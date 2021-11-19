Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
19.11.2021 | 14:05
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Newton Nordic AB is updated (596/21)

On October 11, 2021, the shares in Newton Nordic AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to proposals to divest the Company's business
operations and instead acquire Influencer Panel AB, resulting in a new listing
process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB for continued admission to trading of the
Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On November 18, 2021, the Company published a press release with information
that the Company's auditor has resigned. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial
uncertainty regarding the Issuer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (NEWTON, ISIN code SE0006504353, order book
ID 105287) and warrants (NEWTON TO7, ISIN code SE0014990982, order book ID
210529) in Newton Nordic AB. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
