Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the commencement of a Spartan Magnetotellurics (MT) Deep Imaging Survey targeting Dona Lake mine stratigraphy at depth below the current mine workings.

The Spartan MT survey allows for deeper penetration than conventional ground geophysical surveys, highlighting areas of enhanced conductivity, mapping of potential fold flexures, and determining the depth extent of the gold bearing iron formations below the current drilling and mine infrastructure. This will greatly enhance the target generation process for a more cost effective deep drilling program.

Metals Creek will continue drilling as the MT survey is taking place and once interpretation is complete, drilling will transition to deeper targets.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp - see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Property consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,063 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO states "Upon completion of the final interpretation of the Deep Imaging MT survey, we look forward to utilizing this data in the target generation process to continue to extend the mine stratigraphy at depth and further evaluate peripheral prospective iron formation targets."

Michael MacIsaac, P. Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont, including the past producing Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont, under which Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

