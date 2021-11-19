DJ One Heritage Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting 19-Nov-2021 / 12:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 November 2021

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Result of Annual General Meeting

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed and approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy voting position received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

Resolution Ordinary/ For Against Total votes Special cast No. of % No. of % votes votes To receive the annual report and accounts for the 1 year ended 30 June 2021 Ordinary 23,726,561 100 0 0 23,726,561 To approve the Remuneration Policy 2 Ordinary 23,726,561 100 0 0 23,726,561 To approve the Report on Remuneration 3 Ordinary 23,726,561 100 0 0 23,726,561 To re-appoint David Izett as a director 4 Ordinary 23,726,561 100 0 0 23,726,561 To re-appoint Jeffrey Pym as a director 5 Ordinary 23,726,561 100 0 0 23,726,561 To re-appoint Jason Upton as a director 6 Ordinary 23,726,561 100 0 0 23,726,561 To re-appoint Yiu Tak (Peter) Cheung as a director 7 Ordinary 23,726,561 100 0 0 23,726,561 To re-appoint KPMG Audit LLC as auditor 8 Ordinary 23,726,561 100 0 0 23,726,561 To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's 9 fees. Ordinary 23,726,561 100 0 0 23,726,561 To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 10 Ordinary 23,726,561 100 0 0 23,726,561 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption 11 rights. Special 23,726,561 100 0 0 23,726,561 To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear 12 days' notice. Special 23,726,561 100 0 0 23,726,561

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company's issued share capital is 32,428,333 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the north of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for its investors. It has a team of dedicated residential property development experts. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: RAG TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 127224 EQS News ID: 1250618 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250618&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2021 07:52 ET (12:52 GMT)