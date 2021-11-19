Anzeige
DJ One Heritage Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting 19-Nov-2021 / 12:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

19 November 2021

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Result of Annual General Meeting

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed and approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy voting position received in advance of the meeting are reported below: 

Resolution                      Ordinary/  For      Against   Total votes 
                                  Special                 cast 
                                         No. of   %  No. of  % 
                                         votes     votes 
       To receive the annual report and accounts for the 
1       year ended 30 June 2021                Ordinary   23,726,561 100 0     0 23,726,561 
 
       To approve the Remuneration Policy 
2                                  Ordinary   23,726,561 100 0     0 23,726,561 
 
       To approve the Report on Remuneration 
3                                  Ordinary   23,726,561 100 0     0 23,726,561 
 
       To re-appoint David Izett as a director 
4                                  Ordinary   23,726,561 100 0     0 23,726,561 
 
       To re-appoint Jeffrey Pym as a director 
5                                  Ordinary   23,726,561 100 0     0 23,726,561 
 
       To re-appoint Jason Upton as a director 
6                                  Ordinary   23,726,561 100 0     0 23,726,561 
 
       To re-appoint Yiu Tak (Peter) Cheung as a director 
7                                  Ordinary   23,726,561 100 0     0 23,726,561 
 
       To re-appoint KPMG Audit LLC as auditor 
8                                  Ordinary   23,726,561 100 0     0 23,726,561 
 
       To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's 
9       fees.                         Ordinary   23,726,561 100 0     0 23,726,561 
 
       To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 
10                                 Ordinary   23,726,561 100 0     0 23,726,561 
 
       To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption 
11      rights.                        Special   23,726,561 100 0     0 23,726,561 
 
       To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear 
12      days' notice.                     Special   23,726,561 100 0     0 23,726,561

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company's issued share capital is 32,428,333 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the north of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for its investors. It has a team of dedicated residential property development experts. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  127224 
EQS News ID:  1250618 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250618&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2021 07:52 ET (12:52 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
