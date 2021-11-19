Ubiquitech Software Corp.: CannazALL Announces Special Black Friday Sale on Two of Its Most Popular Hemp Derived CBD Products

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL is announcing its special Black Friday sale on two of its most popular hemp derived CBD products. The sale began November 18th and will run through the holiday weekend ending on the 30th at midnight EST. This very special sale will offer CannazALL CBD 250mg Peppermint Tincture and 25mg Elderberry CBD Gummies both for under the Companies Ambassador wholesale pricing.

CEO James Ballas said "We love new customers, and this is a great way to introduce new people to the CannazALL experience. At these prices we'll get lots of new customers over the holiday week and that's great for the Company. But, since we don't want to keep our loyal customers out of this sale, we're extending it to everyone, friends, family, anyone who wants to take advantage of this great Black Friday special offer and we encourage everyone to spread the word!"

This special Black Friday sale will include two of the most popular CBD products that CannazALL offers:

Offer one: 250mg Peppermint CBD Tincture at just $14.95 per bottle:

https://cannazall.com/black-friday-special-1495-tincture/

Offer two: 25mg Elderberry CBD Gummies at just $39 per jar:

https://cannazall.com/black-friday-special-39-gummies/

James Ballas added "Our shipping department is well stocked with these products and ready to meet virtually any demand, and orders will be shipped same day or within twelve hours. In addition, all orders are shipped via Priority Mail with tracking provided. Customers will get their orders within just a few days."

The Company extends this special Black Friday sale to all customers, shareholders, their friends and family, and all others in the public that would like to take advantage of these special prices from 11.18.2021 - 11.30.2021.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannzALL.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannzALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, and Topicals @ www.CannazALL.com

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

