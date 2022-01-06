Ubiquitech Software Corp.: Ubiquitech Software Corporation Announces New State-Of-The-Art Website and Over 40 New CBD Products for Cannazall.com

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL is pleased to announce there will be a new website for the CannazALL CBD brand in February. In addition, there will be over 40 popular new CBD products added to the CannazALL line.

The Company is contracted with MediaPlex of Tampa Bay to create the new state-of-the-art CannazALL website and the Company expects the new site to be live in February 2022.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the new CannazALL website will have a Shopping Cart with over 40 new CBD products under the CannazALL CBD brand. Including the following Full-Spectrum CBD products…

500mg - 5000mg CBD Tinctures in multiple flavors

25mg CBD Gummies in multiple flavors

25mg CBD SoftGels in multiple quantities

CBD Muscle Frost topical freeze spray

Roll on CBD Balm

CBD Pain formula in Tincture and Gummy

CBD Sleep formula in Tincture and Gummy

CBD Stress and anxiety formula in Tincture and Gummy

CBD Allergy formula in tincture and Gummy

CBD Cognitive formula in Tincture and Gummy

CBD vitamin formula in Tincture and Gummy

Each CannazALL CBD formula will be a proprietary product only available from Cannazall.com and its Affiliates, etc. The Company will also be adding Delta formulas and a line of Broad-Spectrum 100% THC free products in the near future.

CEO James Ballas states "We have growing site traffic because of how long we've been in this business and because of our name and content. What we've been lacking is a wide array of products available to more people and for more reasons and health symptoms. With our new site and product line we will be marrying our traffic to a site that will be so much more exciting and dynamic, with a product line second to none in the industry"

Frank Casella, CEO of MediaPlex of Tampa Bay said "We are extremely pleased to be partnering in the creation of the new Cannazall website. With our talented team at MediaPlex of Tampa Bay we are creating what we expect to be the most exciting site in the CBD space, and we are pulling out all the stops to make the site convert as much traffic into sales as possible"

The Company recorded over 50,000 visitors to Cannazall.com in the last 30 days and with current traffic growth projects over 100,000 visitors per month within the next 90 days.

James Ballas added "The new website and all of our new products is our first step in capturing a much larger share of the market and we have big plans for 2022 and beyond"

We encourage shareholders to visit our official Twitter account for more updates:

www.twitter.com/CorporateUbqu

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannzALL.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannzALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, and Topicals @ www.CannazALL.com

Safe Harbor

