Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Live in New Direct to Consumer Channel

Maternal Health Track (MHT) for pregnant women grows its reach to include 600,000 potential customers per year

Cloud DX launches new direct-to-consumer channel with access to up to 50,000 monthly e-commerce customers i

Maternal hypertension affects 1 in 12 pregnancies, and incidence is growing ii iii

Exceptionally positive reception within the high-risk pregnancy community

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF): Under the agreement executed on August 9, 2021, Cloud DX has officially launched its Maternal Health Track (MHT) program on e-commerce site babydoppler.com. MHT is a guided self-care program that encourages expectant mothers to monitor their blood pressure using Cloud DX Connected Health technology. Moms receive notifications of irregular readings, vital-sign report printouts, and direct access to Cloud DX's virtual support team.

Maryland-based Neurology Technician and high-risk expectant mother Andrea León, 27, states: "As an expectant mother with a high-risk pregnancy, I am so grateful for this product. With less frequent specialist appointments in my second and third trimester, being able to monitor my vitals at home gives me so much peace of mind. As high-risk pregnant woman (and having been diagnosed as COVID), there are days where I don't feel hundred percent and it feels hard to stay on top of everything else already happening - with Maternal Health Track, it's so simple for me to check blood pressure. Managing my vitals at home puts me in control. MHT is something every high-risk pregnant woman should use."

"Since the 1990s, the prevalence of maternal hypertension has been increasing, from 5% to 8% of pregnancies today. According to Stanford University, maternal hypertension is the second leading cause of maternal deaths in the United Statesiv. That statistic could be reduced with better real-time monitoring, especially since high BP usually presents no symptoms. We want to help more moms and their babies with MHT so that they can stay on top of their vitals," says Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder at Cloud DX. "In making healthcare better for everyone, we need to ensure we bring healthy babies into this world and that starts with great maternal and prenatal care. " With positive initial feedback and increase prevalence of maternal hypertension, Cloud DX anticipates steady sales growth into this market over the next two to three quarters, furthering its cash flow positive goal to exceed 9,000 enrolled patients across all verticals, including revenues from B2C and B2G channels. Cloud DX's investor meeting is set for noon on December 8, 2021. You can register here . Leadership will discuss Virtual Care as a Platform and associated revenue streams, such as this direct-to-consumer channel.

Additional Information - Andrea León As an infertility and pregnancy loss advocate, León authentically shares her story to educate others and offer advice, support, and resources. She has conceived eight times, all ending in miscarriage, and recently used IVF, PGS testing, and a high-risk protocol to ensure that her current and ninth pregnancy is successful. Her baby is due in early 2022.About Cloud DX Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Social Links:

