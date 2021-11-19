Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of an aggregate of 660,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per unit, for gross proceed of $66,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Private Placement. No finder fees or commissions were paid as part of the Private Placement.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for the general administrative and corporate purpose.

All of the securities issuable in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Company also announces it has granted incentive stock options to one consultant to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, which the options are exercisable for 3 years.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources is a natural resource company exploring in Ontario, Canada. Ontario is known for being a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction. Golden Share plan to commence drilling the best primary targets of the Ogoki Project for diamonds and the Kagiami Project for base and precious metals. The proposed drilling program could potentially lead to exciting discoveries.

WARNING: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Offering, or the use of proceeds of the Offering. Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including those with respect to the timing and content of up-coming work programs, geological interpretations, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

