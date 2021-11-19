Transparency Market Research: Increasing Concerns about Pipe Leakage and Existence of Aging Water Infrastructure to Drive U.K. MDPE Pipe Market for Water Supply During Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

- Sewage and seawater applications are catalyzing the demand for MDPE pipes, as they are weatherproof and offer long service life features

- Companies are ramping up manufacturing of WRAS (Water Regulations Advisory Scheme)-approved pipes and meet BS EN 12201 standards

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: MDPE (medium-density polyethylene) pipe is commonly utilized in water supply pipes and sewage pipes. MDPE pipe is highly robust and corrosion resistant. MDPE has drop- and shock-resistant characteristics that make it a long-lasting material. As leading firms in the U.K. MDPE pipe market for water supply have integrated operations, current firms as well as new companies in the industry needs to concentrate on competitive pricing.

Another key factor driving investments in the U.K. water infrastructure industry is the rising demand for water as a result of the country's expanding population, particularly in London. Water and wastewater firms, as well as governments, are investing heavily in improving the infrastructure of water supply system.

The U.K. MDPE pipe market for water supply is anticipated to exceed the valuation of US$ 113.19 Mn through 2031. Stakeholders in this market are entering into merger and acquisition activities to meet the needs of mission-critical agricultural and sewage projects.

Key Findings of Market Report

Tensile Strength of MDPE Pipes Improved through Copolymerization of Ethylene and Other Comonomers

MDPE pipes are favored for their stiffness and high tensile strength as well. Companies in the U.K. MDPE pipe market for water supply are developing their ability to change the density of polyethylene by copolymerizing ethylene and other comonomers. This modification results in the addition of new cross-linking amongst polymers, which is likely to assist in the improvement of MDPE pipe's tensile strength. MDPE pipes are treated with specific polyethylene additives that make them resistant to sun's damaging UV rays, making them an excellent choice for placing water pipelines above the ground.

Hassle-free Installation and Crack Resistance to Drive Demand for MDPE Pipes

MDPE pipes are constantly being utilized in commercial as well as residential applications. MDPE pipes, on the other hand, are costlier to purchase than standard pipes. However, customers will gain in the long term since the total cost of ownership is reduced over time. Ease of installation, temperature fluctuations, and strong resistance to cracks compensate for its high price.

Due to the ease of installation, MDPE pipes are becoming a viable alternative to galvanized steel pipes. Companies in the U.K. MDPE pipe market for water supply are boosting the supply of pipes that can handle any sort of stress, resulting in fewer cracks.

U.K. MDPE Pipe Market for Water Supply: Growth Drivers

Spending on water infrastructure has risen dramatically in the U.K. These investments are being driven by the existence of outdated water infrastructure system and rise in concerns about pipe leakage. As MDPE pipes (PE-80) are primarily utilized for transportation of drinkable, clean, and safe water, increasing demand for MDPE pipe can be attributed to growing investments in water infrastructure.

There is an increasing need for connection between individual homes and distribution mains, as well as for aboveground services, provided MDPE pipes are placed inside protective ducts

U.K. MDPE Pipe Market for Water Supply: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

NOVA Chemicals Corporate

Borealis AG

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

LG Chem Ltd

U.K. MDPE Pipe Market for Water Supply: Segmentation

End Use

Potable Water

Sewage & Drainage

Others (including Agriculture, Garden, and Seawater)

