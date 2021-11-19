Anzeige
19.11.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Logistea (225/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Logistea AB's extraordinary general meeting,
held on October 22, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in
relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Nov 24, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 LOGI A          
Terms:                    Reverse split/Split: 1:10
Current ISIN:                SE0002017657       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 23, 2021       
New ISIN code:                SE0017131329       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Nov 24, 2021       
                                   
Short name:                 LOGI B          
Terms:                    Reverse split/Split: 1:10
Current ISIN:                SE0017083207       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 23, 2021       
New ISIN code:                SE0017131337       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Nov 24, 2021       



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
