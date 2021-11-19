Alliance Mining Corp.: Field Work on Bissett / Red Rice Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Alliance Mining Corporation ("Alliance") (TSXV:ALM) is pleased to report that field work has been in progress on its assembled Red Rice Lake group of gold properties in the Bissett area of southeast Manitoba.

"We have been working to acquire ground along the highly prospective Red Rice structure over the past year," stated Alliance President Chris Anderson, "and are pleased with the package we have been able to assemble to date over this parallel structure to the Rice Lake shear which hosts the nearby True North/San Antonio deposit."

Sampling old trenches.

Initial field work has been focused on locating and sampling the known historical veins on the property, including the Gilbert, Clappalou, Elbow, Yankee Girl North, CUPP, Fox and Wolf veins. Samples are being sent to the lab and results will be released once they are received. In addition, location and maintenance of certain claim boundaries and corners has been completed, and this work will continue, since many of these historical claims date back nearly a century. Alliance plans to drill all prospective targets once they have been better defined and is now taking steps to address such a drill program.

Rusty mineralized section of the Gilbert vein.

Alliance previously completed a diamond drill program in 2018 on the Packsack group of veins, which has a shaft to 525 ft (160 m) and 4 levels down to 500 ft (152 m). It is also expected that the Fox vein, which has had 54 drill holes between 1973 and 2005, will be a priority target.

"The coming year we expect is going to be very busy for Alliance," added Anderson, "and we're looking forward to exploring the much larger property position that we have recently assembled, and any more ground we may acquire in the meantime before the 2022 field season begins."

Locating old claim corners and boundaries.

Exploration targets along the Red Rice structure.

Alliance Mining assembled claim package.

