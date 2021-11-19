Board International, the #1 Decision-Making Platform provider, today announced that Burberry has won the 2021 Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award for Operations and Supply Chain using the Board Decision-Making platform.

The Ventana Research Digital Leadership awards recognize organizations and individuals who utilize technology to advance business and IT. The 14th Annual Digital Leadership Awards showcase the leadership and use of business applications or technology that contribute significantly to the improved efficiency, productivity, and performance of the organization.

Luxury brand Burberry selected Board's all-in-one Decision-Making Platform to streamline and digitize merchandising and buying processes. Board delivered Burberry an integrated platform to support the digitization of merchandising buying processes from global assortment definition to defining an initial buy by region, store and size; including visualization of the assortment at every step of the process and utilization of analytics to support key decisions around depth and width of the buy. The Board platform is designed to be an intuitive solution for Burberry, with a user-friendly front end to drive high user adoption and enable reporting from detailed buy overview to executive summaries.

"Board International has been a true partner and integrated member of our team since day one," said Melanie Stocker, VP IT Product Supply Chain at Burberry. "They have always worked to ensure we not only have a world-class technology but also business-specific best practices that helped us manage our collections."

"Congratulations to Melanie Stocker at Burberry and Board for receiving the 14th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award in Operations and Supply Chain, and for the leadership and value in advancing the use of technology for impactful outcomes, said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer."

"We are delighted to have helped Burberry boost allocation replenishment with our proven retail decision-making expertise in merchandise planning," commented Marco Limena, CEO at Board International. "Our entire team at Board International would like to congratulate the Burberry team and thank them for their trust and partnership."

About Board

Board is the #1 Decision-Making Platform, empowering people to have a transformative impact on their business by helping them to intuitively leverage their data in a flexible, all-in-one environment. Unifying Planning, Predictive Analytics, and Business Intelligence, the Board platform allows companies to produce a single, accurate view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve full control of performance across the entire organization. Using Board, global enterprises such as H&M, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, Puma, and HSBC have digitally transformed their decision-making processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International has long been recognized by leading analysts and subject matter experts including Gartner, Nucleus, and Dresner.

www.board.com

