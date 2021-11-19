Bilia AB: Sale of four facilities in Skaraborg

Bilia has today reached an agreement to sell four facilities in Skaraborg to Bröderna Brandt Personbilar AB.

The sale refers to the facilities in Skövde, Falköping, Mariestad and Skara. These facilities conduct sales of new cars, used cars and service for Volvo and Renault. The sale also includes a fuel station in Tidaholm. The sale is expected to take place on 1 February 2022.

The transfer is subject to approval by the Swedish competition authority.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

