Cinedigm Corp.: The Country Network (TCN) Ad-Supported Linear Channel Launches on The Roku Channel

The Popular Country Music Channel Expands Existing U.S. Cable Presence To Streaming

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19,?2021 / Cinedigm?(NASDAQ:CIDM),?the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan?bases,?announced?today that The Country Network (TCN), a popular channel for fans of Country music, launched on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform.

TCN, which is currently distributed on cable & OTA systems in more than 51 markets and 40 Million DMA households, announced their intent this past summer to expand the channel's footprint across the exploding streaming ecosystem via the creation of a FAST Linear Channel. This launch marks a major milestone for TCN, as Roku becomes the first streaming platform to carry the channel's linear offering in the United States.

From the beginning, TCN was able to curate a loyal and enthusiastic audience, entertaining viewers with a mix of music-centric and original programming. TCN provides viewers with an intimate look at today's country superstars, along with up-and-coming acts to watch, as well as devoted blocks of their favorite music videos. The versatility of streaming has allowed TCN to break away from traditional country music markets and has found fan bases across the country, including major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and New York. In addition to their traditional line up the channel features specials with Hollywood superstars like Kevin Costner and stand-up comedy from the likes of William Lee Martin. With thousands of hours of programming available, highlights of the channel include: Top 20 Countdown, Live at Margaritaville, Sunday's Kind of Country, Reel Water Cowboy, Kevin Costner & Modern West, Stand Up Dad with William Lee Martin.

"Country music has one of the most engaged and passionate fan bases with worldwide appeal," said Daniel Schneider, Senior Vice President, Revenue at Cinedigm. "As part of our portfolio of enthusiast services, the launch of this channel allows us to access a very important demographic that our advertisers are keen to reach."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

