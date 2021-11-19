Written and directed by Tom Paton, Assailant stars Poppy Delevingne, Chad Michael Collins, Casper Van Dien and Jeff Fahey, and will premiere in 2022

Redbox Entertainment, the original content division of Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), today announced it has acquired U.S. distribution rights to the thriller film Assailant. Starring Poppy Delevingne (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) as Zoe, Chad Michael Collins (Extinct) as Jason, Casper Van Dien (All American) as Michael, and Jeff Fahey (Lost) as Henry, Assailant is written and directed by Tom Paton (400 Bullets). The film will premiere in 2022 and is expected to have a limited theatrical run and be available day-and-date On Demand.

Assailant follows British couple, Zoe and Jason, whose marriage is on the rocks as they sail to the Caribbean in hopes of saving their marriage. After a seemingly harmless bar fight between the husband and a mysterious drifter, the situation devolves into a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The couple must fight together to save themselves from the Assailant.

Assailant is produced by MSR Media's Philippe Martinez and Highfield Grange Studios' Alan Latham, with Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr from MSR Media, Alastair Burlingham of Sherborne Media and Charlie Dombek serve as Executive Producers. Production financing was provided by Sherborne Media.

The film was shot in the islands of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis under a far-reaching six-picture production deal between MSR Media and the local authorities of the Caribbean islands.

"We're thrilled to soon debut this edge-of-your-seat thriller to our audience," said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. "Tom Paton and a talented cast have combined extraordinarily suspenseful storytelling with a dark motive eerily set against a gorgeous setting."

The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon of Redbox Entertainment with Karinne Behr CEO of MSR Media International that handled worldwide distribution rights for the film.

About Redbox

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX) is a leading entertainment company that gives consumers access to a large variety of content across digital and physical media. The company operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 120 channels of free ad supported streaming television (FAST). The Redbox app is available on major entertainment platforms that include Roku devices, connected TVs, gaming platforms, the web as well iOS and Android devices. Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the US at thousands of retail locations giving consumers affordable access to the latest in entertainment. The company produces, acquires, and distributes movies through its Redbox Entertainment label, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed across Redbox's digital and physical services as well as through third-party digital services. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Redbox has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. For more information visit www.redbox.com.

About MSR Media

MSR Media is a boutique film and television production company based in York, England and Saint Kitts and Nevis and led by Producer Philippe Martinez and Managing Director Lee Beasley. The company is uniquely positioned to create content suited to today's exciting market: commercially viable film and television projects with very high production values and bankable lead actors, yet economically sound budgets.

MSR Media has strategic international distribution partnerships through their international sales arm MSR Media International led by C.E.O. Karinne Behr. The boutique-style, dynamic international sales company focuses on commercial feature films and television series for audiences around the world.

Headquartered in the US with offices in the UK, MSR Media International's commercially driven principals have years of experience in the film industry, uniquely bringing together finance, production and marketing skills to the company. MSR Media International fully understands the international sales market, and assists and advises content producers on script development, production, finance and crucially, effective marketing campaigns for projects to their long-standing buyers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Redbox management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its free streaming services. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions, results, performance or events, which may vary materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Differences may result from actions taken by Redbox or their management, as well as from risks and uncertainties beyond their control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes adversely affecting the business in which Redbox is engaged, the risks associated with demand for Redbox's services and vulnerability to industry downturns and regional or national downturns, competition from new and existing competitors, Redbox's dependence upon third parties to provide certain content and services, and general economic and political conditions. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but by no means exhaustive. For more information on factors that may affect Redbox, please review the "Risk Factors" and other disclosures described in Redbox's (and previously Seaport Global Acquisition's) public reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K as well as the preliminary and the definitive proxy statements filed with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the meeting of stockholders that approved the business combination between Redbox and Seaport. These forward-looking statements reflect Redbox's expectations as of the date of this release. Redbox undertakes no obligation to update the information provided herein.

