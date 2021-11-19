Original Gamer Life's Senior Esports Team, Golden Snipers, Announce it is Opening Player Applications to Gamers Over 60

Led By Abbe "DieHardBirdie" Borg, the Golden Snipers Aim to Prove, Once Again, that Superpowers in the Professional Gaming Industry Are Ageless



TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Original Gamer Life (OGL.tv) - a social impact ecosystem for gamers that supports a thriving and wealth-generating lifestyle - announced today that its newly formed all-senior esports team, Golden Snipers, is now accepting team applications from gamers age 60 and above. Team Captain and CS:GO World Champion Abbe "DieHardBirdie" Borg is calling upon prospective recruits to apply for the team and join him in again raising a senior-only esports team to global championship status.

The Golden Snipers is scouting a team composed of American military and law enforcement veteran "gray gamers" who are all over the age of 60. The Golden Snipers' Team Captain, Abbe "DieHardBirdie" Borg, is esports' oldest champion at 78 years of age and is known in his community as the "Fastest Fingers in the West." Borg and OGLife believe that their real-life experiences are essential in their quest to secure victory in-game while inspiring change outside the game.



"Age is just a number, and mine just happens to be golden. With Golden Snipers, my primary goal is to abolish stereotypes and help fellow gray gamers sharpen their skills and rise above the ageism that runs rampant in the industry," said Abbe Borg, OGLife League Ambassador. "I hope to see other senior teams rise to the challenge of facing us in 2022. We'll soon be ready to take on some worthy opponents."



Abbe Borg's active role in forming the team is rooted in OGLife's shared vision to uplift and encourage mental, emotional, and physical well-being with a platform built specifically for military veterans, first responders, and other gamers from all walks of life. Prior to his career in professional esports, Abbe Borg was a professional artist for over 50 years. Now, DieHardBirdie streams CS:GO on his Twitch channel where he gained a significant number of followers since he started last year. DieHardBirdie also appeared as the featured guest in an episode of Gamebreakers, a six-part documentary series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.



"OGLife will amplify socialization with older players and veterans who may be facing challenging life moments and changes that a community based on fun and rewards can help alleviate. We're advocating for better total wellness for the older generations who grew up playing Pac-Man and Pong," said Brandon Sivret, CEO of Original Gamer Life. "Times have changed, but the community and friendships have not, and it's important to embrace that."



Potential Golden Snipers team recruits don't need to possess previous professional league experience but must enjoy gaming, share a positive attitude, and have the drive to refine their skills alongside a team of capable and determined teammates. Interested applicants can apply directly via the submission link here: https://www.ogl.tv/get-involved/.



About Golden Snipers

Golden Snipers is the newest esports team with team leader, Abbe "DieHardBirdie" Borg. The 78-year-old senior CS:GO world champion will recruit team members into the team dubbed as the Golden Snipers and is set to break stereotypes as we are all above 60 years old. DieHardBirdie is looking for military veterans and senior gamers who will undergo training, play video games, do streams, and will soon compete with other teams in major esports competitions. We are breaking barriers. We are in our golden years, yet we are determined and focused. We are the Golden Snipers. For more details, visit: https://goldensnipers.com/.



About OGL.tv

Original Gamer Life or OGLife is a Thriving-as-a-Service (TaaS) social impact ecosystem open to all gamers. OGLife is the first incubated project powered by the Infrastructure-as-a-Service tech company StrongNode.io Innovation Lab. OGLife is serving communities who need the most help to thrive especially in the post-Covid era. OGLife aims to deliver a fun, healthy, and rewarding way for gamers to live and thrive. We are a multiverse gaming community and streaming platform bringing 3 billion gamers to the crypto space and offering a trifecta of solutions: technology + game + community. In OGLife, we Play to Thrive. Discover more at the official site: https://ogl.tv/.



About StrongNode.io

