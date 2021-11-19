TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.: TLD3 Announces Plans to Conduct Registered Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / TLD3 Entertainment Group Inc. (TLD3) a development stage digital entertainment company, is pleased to announce that it plans to conduct a registered initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares, structure and price of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is expected to commence after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") completes its review process of a registration statement relating to the proposed offering that the company intends to file. The proposed offering will be subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the registration statement.

This press release is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our plans to conduct a registered initial public offering in the United States and the timing of the proposed offering.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we may determine not to conduct a registered initial public offering on the time frame that we currently expect or at all, due to a number of potential important factors, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments in our clinical trials or research programs, other negative developments in our business, or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About TLD3 Entertainment Group

TLD3 is a development company focused on the development, marketing and sale of digital entertainment products, services and apps globally.

