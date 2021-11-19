The US company will manage charging and discharging the batteries, while keeping some electricity in reserve for backup power to the home.From pv magazine USA SunPower Corp. said it will launch a virtual power plant program that will let energy storage customers who use its SunVault system to be paid for allowing the local utility to use stored energy during peak demand. SunPower said it will coordinate charging and discharging customers' batteries, while keeping some electricity in reserve for backup power to the home. Participating customers will be told ahead of time that their battery will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...