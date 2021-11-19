Osceola Gold Inc.: Osceola Gold Announces A Letter Of Intent With WST Global Productions Corporation

WEIRTON, WV / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Osceola Gold a precious metal mining company which focuses on the development and exploration of gold and other precious metal mining projects, today announced that it has entered into a Signed Letter Of Intent with WST Global Productions Corporation one of the industry's leading independent film and TV companies. The purpose of the agreement is to produce and distribute a TV Series with major streaming partners showcasing the current mining operations. WST and Osceola Gold are excited at the opportunity to bring the mining experience to the homes of shareholders and future investors.

Osceola gold management is working tirelessly for shareholders. Today is the first step. We have more exciting news coming soon.

About Osceola Gold

Osceola Gold develops its projects in the State of Nevada with the corporate office in Weirton, VA. Osceola Gold has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. For more information on Osceola Gold, please visit https://www.oscigold.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as 'anticipate,' 'if,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Tom More

Osceolagoldinc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Osceola Gold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673794/Osceola-Gold-Announces-A-Letter-Of-Intent-With-WST-Global-Productions-Corporation