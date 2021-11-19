Launching innovative, safe, and sustainable biosolids solutions in New Jersey

Aries has reached another major milestone, achieving mechanical completion of the Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Plant in Linden, New Jersey. This fluidized bed gasification plant is currently the largest facility of its type in the world. Commissioning is underway and is expected to be completed over the next few months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005608/en/

Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Plant Achieves Mechanical Completion (Photo: Business Wire)

At full capacity, the plant will process 430 tons of biosolids daily (130,000 tons per year) diverting it from local landfills. This will also result in the production of approximately 22 tons per day of beneficial Bio-Fly-Ash, a renewable product that will be sold as an additive to local concrete companies. The plant is located in a re-purposed building within the Linden Roselle Sewerage Authority (LRSA) complex.

"A special congratulations to Renus Kelfkens, Aries Executive Vice President Engineering and all the Aries Clean Technologies team on this major milestone," said Gregory Bafalis, CEO of Aries. "These teams have worked thousands of hours and delivered all fabrication and installation within two years from groundbreaking. I have no doubt this technology will become a new standard for the safe conversion of biosolids into beneficial use products.

"Currently 90% of the domestic Class A biosolids market is disposed of through ineffective conventional means such as landfilling, land application, or incineration. The fluidized bed technology can safely and efficiently stop this now and generate clean energy and Bio-Fly-Ash," Bafalis added.

"We've looked forward to celebrating this historic date that brings new technology and progress towards a cleaner environment to Linden and the Garden State," said Derek Armstead, Mayor of Linden. "The Aries Build-Own-Operate model provides no financial risk to the LRSA or to the City of Linden but brings with it new, high-paying, green jobs in the clean tech industry for the people of Linden. And I'm so pleased that 16 new, permanent positions will bring this plant to life. We look forward to a long partnership with the Aries Linden team."

Even before construction began, collaborations were underway with LRSA and the State of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP). The awarding of the environmental permits not only validates Aries biosolids solutions but helps bring the state closer to its environmental goals. Permits addressed areas such as site use, soil conservation, air quality, water usage, and electrical generation and consumption.

Financing was provided in part through the sale of $61.5 million of "Green" tax-exempt bonds issued through the Union County Improvement Authority. Equity for the project comes principally from Aries Clean Technologies and Spring Lane Capital. "This project and Aries' gasification technology fit perfectly with Spring Lane's investment approach of partnering with leaders in the energy, water, food, and waste industries to help them deploy innovative, sustainable solutions. We are thrilled to support the Aries team on this and future projects," said Nikhil Garg, General Partner at Spring Lane Capital.

Current research indicates that the fluidized bed gasification process will become an efficient method to address and destroy the quickly growing problem of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These man-made chemicals are used in many industrial applications and are very pervasive in the environment and human body. PFAS accumulates over time, leading to adverse health effects. Current studies show that the high temperature reached during the gasification process destroys any PFAS in biosolids as well as other bacteria, viruses, mold, fungus, etc.

The closed-loop system runs primarily on clean sustainable, renewable synthetic gas rather than relying on fossil fuels during operations. It is carbon negative and captures methane (with a global warming impact 23 times greater than CO2) that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere through the decomposition of biosolids. Greenhouse gases will also be reduced due to the reduction in trucking miles to reach existing, conventional disposal methods.

LRSA, created in 1948, services the City of Linden and the Borough of Roselle. It was established to contract and operate wastewater treatment and interceptor facilities to collect, treat, and dispose of sewage generated by the municipalities.

In addition to being the lowest cost option for biosolids disposal in the Linden area, the plant will serve the largest metropolitan area in the U.S., New York, that includes New York City, Long Island, and the Mid and Lower Hudson Valley in the state of New York and five of the largest cities in New Jersey: Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, and Edison, and their vicinities.

About Aries Clean Technologies

Aries Clean Technologies, based in Franklin, Tennessee, develops, designs, and builds innovative proprietary fluidized bed and downdraft gasification systems and projects using its eight patents granted to date. Its projects provide for the sustainable conversion of biosolids and biomass, reduction of carbon emissions, and the production of clean thermal and electrical energy and beneficial Aries GREEN Biochar or Bio-Fly-Ash. For more information, please visit our website: www.ariescleantech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005608/en/

Contacts:

Nancy Cooper

615.616.8235

nancy.cooper@ariescleantech.com