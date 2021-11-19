The Block Ape Scissors Gamesters - Next Generation of NFTs on Binance Smart Chain Sell Out in Less than 12 Hours!

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One must ask the question, is the NFT craze a passing fad or is it going to stick around? NFT projects are popping up everywhere you look in the crypto space, with no sign of slowing down. This activity has mostly occurred on Ethereum, but many projects are migrating over to the Binance Smart Chain because of the high levels of efficiency and low costs. This migration might have only just started but for projects to really stand out from the crowd they are going to have to capture the attention of this rapidly growing market by creating something truly ground-breaking - Block Ape Scissors is doing just that.

BAS's launch of their Gamester NFTs on the 12th of November turned out to be a huge success, with all 10,000 NFTs selling out in less than 12 hours! What's also amazing is that none of the NFTs were revealed on mint, instead the developers decided to have a big reveal event where all NFTs would be generated at the same time, which to my knowledge had never been done before. The Gamester NFTs provide the first and primary method of access into the Play-To-Earn Ecosystem, if you're skilled enough to top the leaderboards you may also be able to earn yourself one.

Block Ape Scissors (BAS) has recently announced they were selected out of over 600 applicants to be part of the Fall 2021 Binance Labs Incubation Program, a program designed to showcase the most promising Blockchain projects in the space. Many previously featured projects have gone on to be massive, given how strong Block Ape Scissors and its associated token ($BAS) have been looking recently along with all of the upcoming developments, it's very difficult to envision a future where this project doesn't experience equal or even greater measures of success.

BAS's dream is to use the Metaverse to create what they call an 'Earniverse' that will allow users of all levels of holdings to participate in earning various levels of rewards through the many diverse strategies and platforms made available. Through this 'Earniverse' an entire Blockchain ecosystem will be born that provides a wide range of revenue models in new and innovative environments, BAS will provide utility based NFTs that will interact with these environments as part of the greater Play-To-Earn system.

