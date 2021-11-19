Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - Channel 47, is excited to debut their new "HAKKEN" video series highlighting the wonderful modern and historical tourism aspects of Kanazawa City in Ishikawa Prefecture. "HAKKEN" is the Japanese word for discovery, which is the core feeling this new video series is aiming to convey. Channel 47 wants to inspire viewers to discover the wonders of Japan's local culture through these short films.

The debut videos feature fashion icons AMIAYA and ETSUNA (both represented by ASOBISYSTEM), each exploring a different facet of what Kanazawa has to offer curious visitors. These films were produced by Channel 47 as a part of promotional efforts for the Kanazawa Film Festival held in September of 2021. These entries in the "HAKKEN" series were informed by Channel 47's shared philosophy with the Kanazawa Film Festival, to disseminate the culture of Japan's countryside and promote its appeal worldwide.





Hakken Kanazawa with Amiaya and Etsuna

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/104430_5e688adf14aca8d2_001full.jpg





Hakken Kanazawa with Amiaya and Etsuna

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/104430_5e688adf14aca8d2_002full.jpg





Hakken Kanazawa with Amiaya and Etsuna

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/104430_5e688adf14aca8d2_003full.jpg

In the first video, twin model & singer duo AMIAYA discover the "pop" elements of the city at locations such as the Omi-machi market, the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, the Nagamachi Samurai District, and more. Along the way they sample delicacies from some of Kanazawa's highly rated restaurants. Through their experiences viewers will see art, food, shopping, and scenery that has high appeal among visitors.





Hakken Kanazawa with Amiaya and Etsuna

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/104430_5e688adf14aca8d2_004full.jpg





Watch "HAKKEN - Discover Kanazawa with AMIAYA"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9-gD-ftTE0

Find AMIAYA online

Official Website: https://asobisystem.com/talent/amiaya/

AMI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amixxamiaya/

AYA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ayaxxamiaya/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/AMI__AYA





Hakken Kanazawa Film Festival

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/104430_5e688adf14aca8d2_005full.jpg





Hakken Kanazawa Film Festival

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/104430_5e688adf14aca8d2_006full.jpg





Hakken Kanazawa Film Festival

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/104430_5e688adf14aca8d2_007full.jpg

In the second video, fashion designer and influencer ETSUNA takes a different approach and wanders the traditional side of Kanazawa. Starting with a stroll in the Higashi Chaya District, her journey takes her to make ceramic art at Hokutoh, and to see historic locations such as the Ishikawa Bridge, the Gyokusen'inmaru Garden, Sannomaru Square, and more. To fit the traditional theme of her visit, she visits Kimono & Antiques Soki and gets dressed for the occasion. Viewers will see through ETSUNA's exploration the beauty and historical legacy of Kanazawa City.





Hakken Kanazawa Film Festival

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/104430_5e688adf14aca8d2_008full.jpg





Watch "HAKKEN - Experience Kanazawa's History with ETSUNA"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3h-57mhouU

Find ETSUNA online

Official Website: https://asobisystem.com/talent/etsuna/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/etsunaotsuka/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/etsuna_artist/





ABOUT KANAZAWA FILM FESTIVAL





Kanazawa Film Festival

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/104430_5e688adf14aca8d2_009full.jpg

The 15th Kanazawa Film Festival was held from September 18-20, 2021 in Theater 21 at the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary art in Kanazawa. The festival has a reputation not only for the high quality of films presented each year, but also for its "New Directors with Promising Talent" program. This year 83 films were entered in the "New Directors with Promising Talent" program, and 11 of them won screening rights. The Grand Prix was awarded to MELIA's "Experiential Tour," for which she also received the special Channel 47 Award.

More information on the Kanazawa Film Festival can be found at

https://www.eiganokai.com/event/filmfes2021/kanazawa/





ABOUT CHANNEL 47



Channel 47 Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/104430_5e688adf14aca8d2_010full.jpg





Channel 47 is a project that is using the power of entertainment to communicate the appeal of Japan and its different regions to overseas audiences. Through planning and producing events with celebrities and personalities, Channel 47 creates content that conveys the appeal and charm of Japan's many different regions to viewers all over the world.

Channel 47 created the post-movies for the 15th Kanazawa Film Festival, held in September 2021. Additional efforts to promote the event overseas include producing English subtitles for "Alien Painter" which was screened as a Kanazawa Film Festival Scholarship Film.

For more information about Channel 47 please contact: info@channel47.jp

Published in partnership with Honest Media, LLC

info@honestmedia.com

www.honestmedia.com

1 (212)-256-0315

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104430