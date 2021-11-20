Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to host the fourth episode of "State of Cybersecurity Industry: SBOMs Impact on Critical Infrastructure"1 on November 30th at 1pm EST, and featuring renowned industry leaders in the cybersecurity sector.

The industry panelists include Allan Friedman2, Senior advisor and Strategist at Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Ginger Wright3, Energy Cyber Portfolio Manager at Idaho National Labs and Tim Roxey4, President at Eclectic Technology. The panel will be moderated by Chuck Brooks5, respected influencer and Forbes writer.

"SBOM can be utilized for risk management and assessment while providing transparency into the ingredients of traditional software, web services and devices. Its value goes beyond that - for management and operations of any components in the digital inventory," said Chuck Brooks.

Register for the 'SBOMs Impact on Critical Infrastructure' Free Webinar using the link below:





https://sbomsimpactoncriticalinfrastru.splashthat.com

Fourth Live Webinar Event

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/952/104445_75928613b4cf8b73_001full.jpg





Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) are beginning to arrive at critical infrastructure operators' doors. The promises of much more rapid responses and awareness to cybersecurity vulnerabilities and other tangible benefits are waiting in the wings to be proven or disproven. What will the impact of this new form of visibility and information sharing actually be?

As leaders in SBOMs, these panelists will discuss how those in the critical infrastructure industry can better create and utilize SBOMs. The event will be hosted live on the Cybeats YouTube6 channel on November 30th at 1pm EST. Panelists will discuss the increasing demand for SBOMs and the greater importance of the longevity and credibility of software, ultimately showcasing how it offers a vital solution.

