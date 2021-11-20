Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL Solutions" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kaiser Akbar has been appointed Interim CEO and President of the Company, replacing Raymond Pomroy. SoLVBL wishes to thank Raymond for his contribution to the Company and his distinguished 50 year career and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Mr. Akbar has a broad background in law, public markets and corporate financing. His focus is on early-stage venture companies with potential for large growth, scalability and value creation. He has been on the board of a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, and on the board and management of several private companies. Most recently, Mr. Akbar was the Senior VP, General Counsel & Director of Simcoe Renewable Energy Corp., a privately-held renewable energy company, and between 2010 and 2016, he was the President of Advent Chemical Corp., a chemical manufacturing start-up. Mr. Akbar has an undergraduate and Master's degree in Economics from the University of Manitoba, and a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1997.

The Board of Directors of SoLVBL has undertaken a formal search for a permanent CEO with the expectation that a new CEO will be announced within calendar Q1 2022.

About SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL Inc. takes a different approach to cybersecurity with its proprietary Q by SoLVBL protocol that quickly and cost-effectively establishes the authenticity of digital records at very high speed. We don't believe that any system is 'un-hackable,' no matter how secure it appears to be, and if a system can be hacked, the data within that system is subject to manipulation. Bad data leads to bad decisions. Our Mission: 'To empower better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity which is easy to adopt, cheap to use, offers cryptographic assurances, and will not bottleneck systems.' The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence including NG-911; data used in the financial sector; medical applications; and critical IoT infrastructures.

