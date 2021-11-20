Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of medical cannabis products and patient services, and holder of licenses under the Cannabis Act through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms") and ABcann Medicinals Inc., today provided an update on the recent flooding situation affecting Southern British Columbia.

VIVO's facility in Hope, BC is at the epicentre of the Trans Canada Highway's damage. Though the Hope facility is directly beside the Fraser River, it has not sustained any physical damage, and the safety of VIVO's employees and medical patients remains the highest priority. At this time, several of our team members, who have been displaced from their homes in Chilliwack and Yale, are sheltering with friends and family in Hope.

To support the local community and to ensure continued access for our patients' medical cannabis needs, VIVO has worked closely with Purolator's Mission Critical team to arrange a helicopter that flew from Vancouver's airport to the Canna Farms Hope facility yesterday, November 18th. On the inbound trip from Vancouver the helicopter brought food and supplies to the Hope community and to the Canna Farms facility, and on the outbound trip Canna Farms shipped hundreds of patients' medical orders to the Purolator and Canada Post depots in Vancouver. VIVO's Canna Farms team is working with local organizers in Hope, to provide needed support and supplies for those sheltering at the local high school and church.





PICTURED: Pilots and Canna Farms Logistics Team ready to receive supplies and ship patient orders. (NOV 18, 2021)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3063/104498_picture1vivo.jpg

"As one of the biggest employers in the town of Hope we are committed to helping in every way we can toward ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community. At the same time we remain committed to the hundreds of Canna Farms medical patients who rely on our products for their medical needs," commented Ray Laflamme, Canna Farms' Co-Founder and VIVO's Chief Executive Officer. "We'd like to give special thanks to the members of our Canna Farms Hope team who have gone above and beyond to ensure the community and patients' needs are met, and appreciate all the warm emails, calls, and messages; we are thankful for your support."

Patients with questions about the status of their orders may contact VIVO's Customer Care Team at 1 (855) 882-0988 or care@vivocannabis.com.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor and seasonal airhouse cultivation facilities. VIVO has a collection of medical, health and wellness brands, each targeting different customer segments, including Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric, scalable network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 150,000 patient visits. VIVO is pursuing several partnership and product development opportunities and is focusing its international efforts on Germany and Australia. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com.

