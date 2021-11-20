Workflow Support to Deliver Fully Integrated and Simplified Platform

NGENA TAPS SERVICENOW AND THIRDERA TO PROVIDE A NEW ONE-TOUCH NETWORK EXPERIENCE

Workflow Support to Deliver Fully Integrated and Simplified Platform

ngena, the only global end-to-end orchestrated SD-WAN as a service company, today announced that ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, and Thirdera, the leading pure play ServiceNow partner, will take its network to a new level of simple as a service deployment.

Built on Cisco SD-WAN, ngena uses state-of-the-art cloud and virtualization technologies to offer pre-built configuration for fast and secure deployment using its SD-WAN Platform as a Service. ngena adds a comprehensive and personalized analytics service, shown in a platform that constantly measures and analyzes the improvement in the performance of their networks.

ServiceNow's workflows automate and streamline customer care, service assurance and order management processes, enabling better end-to-end experiences for customers and employees. Thirdera is an Elite ServiceNow partner that brings deep knowledge and workflow guidance enabling ngena to leverage the full power of ServiceNow.

"Support from ServiceNow and Thirdera, will for the first time ever, provide customers with an automated end-to-end service across the full network lifecycle," said Bart de Graaff, CEO, ngena. "We have taken ServiceNow's vertical implementation and are putting it on steroids for our customers."

"Today's network service providers face immense pressure to offer not only reliable connectivity, but proactive customer service," said Rohit Batra, Head of Telecommunications, Media Technology Product at ServiceNow. "Leveraging the power of ServiceNow's telecommunications workflows, integrated by Thirdera, and the ability to seamlessly connect customer and service operations and bring new services to market quickly, ngena's centralized connectivity network will now deliver an unrivaled experience for customers."

"Just as ngena is revolutionizing SD-WAN as a Service, the unique partnership between ngena, ServiceNow, and Thirdera has elevated user experience in B2B," said Jason Wojahn, CEO at Thirdera. "It is a true control tower integrated across technologies and workflows, unlocking the power of cloud and cloud platforms."

About ngena

ngena is the only global end-to-end orchestrated SD-WAN as a Service company and the first to offer pre-built Cisco Viptela and Meraki configurations for fast and secure deployment using its SD-WAN Connectivity Platform as a Service. ngena's solution utilizes cutting-edge technology that helps clients provide comprehensive, fully automated, and easy-to-use cloud services worldwide.

ngena is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany with business operations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, please visit: ngena.net

