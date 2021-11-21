Do&Co: Catering company DO & CO reported a rise in earnings an revenues in first half year. All business segments continued to be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, business is increasingly recovering as legal restrictions for containment of the pandemic have been progressively eased. Demand is favourable, the company stated. Moreover, DO & CO has put great emphasis on creating new distribution channels and developing new business models. In the first half of the business year 2021/2022, the DO & CO Group recorded revenue in the amount of Euro 286.02 mn. This constitutes an increase in revenue by Euro 174.67 mn or 156.9% as compared to the same period of the previous year. The EBITDA of the DO & CO Group was Euro 48.83 mn (PY: Euro 6.59 mn) in ...

