System integrator Kapsch TrafficCom to convert existing toll zones with all-electronic option.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has selected Kapsch TrafficCom (Kapsch) to convert three remaining NHDOT toll zones to mainline all-electronic tolling (AET) from mixed-mode payment. This project extends Kapsch's work scope initially contracted in 2015, in which Kapsch converted NHDOT toll sites at Hampton and Hooksett to provide a free-flow AET option at those toll plazas.

The sites Kapsch will convert to AET are at Dover, Rochester, and Bedford, and will each feature single-gantry architecture that contains all tolling equipment. The Kapsch nVDC stereoscopic video sensor will trigger license plate reading (ALPR) cameras while supporting vehicle detection and classification, along with sensors and in-pavement treadles. The Kapsch VRX camera will facilitate video tolling for vehicles that do not have a toll transponder.

Drivers will no longer need to stop, slow down, or change lanes at any point along these five sites in order to pay tolls, which will help improve traffic congestion, road safety, and vehicle emissions. As part of the project, Kapsch will also enhance its existing multiprotocol readers (MPR2.3) along NHDOT toll sites, enabling the agency to process all tolling protocols and support the goal of national tolling interoperability.

Kapsch is a leading provider of electronic toll collection systems throughout the world, and has provided products and services to NHDOT through the E-ZPass Group since 2005. JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America, states: "The introduction of new free-flow traffic lanes at all NHDOT toll sites will offer drivers increased convenience and faster journeys, and we are glad to partner with NHDOT in this effort by expanding our proven AET solution at all the plaza locations."

Please find the FULL TEXT press release for download at:

https://www.kapsch.net/en/ktc/info-point/press/ktc-20220111-pr-en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005156/en/

